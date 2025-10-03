Kendall Jenner Owns The Naked Dress Trend In A Dramatic Sheer Schiaparelli Gown At Paris Fashion Week

Kendall Jenner is a fashion icon. Her latest sartorial venture at Paris Fashion Week 2025 proves it. On 2 October 2025, the 29-year-old embraced bold and fierce vibes as she took centre stage in a naked dress during Schiaparelli's latest presentation for creative director Daniel Roseberry's Spring 2026 show.

Kendall Jenner slipped into a barely-there gown from the Parisian luxury brand. The sheer silhouette, with a subtle sweetheart neckline, was a form-fitting ensemble that looked beautiful. Multiple polka-dot mesh details in a striking black shade dominated the sleeveless ensemble, covering her assets. The transparent fabric extended into an asymmetrical frilly hem, gorgeously skimming her ankles.

Feathered designs on the sleeves, gathered slightly at the shoulders, added an avant-garde edge to her outfit. Kendall Jenner skipped wearing a bralette with her outfit and simply wore a tiny G-string thong that peeked through the transparent tulle. She complemented her daring look with matching polka-dotted opera gloves.

With her Schiaparelli masterpiece making the right noise, Kendall Jenner opted for a minimalistic approach to accessories. Structured gold earrings, without any rings or bracelets, were her only jewellery choice for the glittery night.

For the final touch of elegance, Kendall Jenner went with soft beauty strokes, including rosy cheeks, plump lips, and radiant eye makeup. She sealed her look with a sleek bun, with no strands left astray.

On 29 September, Kendall Jenner attended the closing ceremony of the L'Oréal Paris Le Défilé 2025 fashion show in a white, high-slit dress from La Perla's Spring/Summer 2003 collection. The sleeveless gown featured a V-neckline with semi-transparent straps cascading to hold the floor-grazing dress in place.

The fitted corset bodice delivered oomph and panache in equal measure, while the flowing sheer skirt and thigh-high slit balanced grace with risque. Tiny diamond hoops glistened through her black hair, left open in waves.

Kendall Jenner's style files are worth bookmarking.