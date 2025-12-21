Kendall Jenner Says Sister Kylie's House Is "100% Haunted": "I Get Chills"

Kylie Jenner has made a chilling confession, and her sister Kendall Jenner is backing her up. The beauty mogul revealed on The Kardashians that her home is “very haunted,” sharing spine‑tingling experiences that have not only unsettled her but also sent guests fleeing in fear.

During the December 18 episode of the reality show, Kylie opened up about the eerie situation while speaking to her mother, Kris Jenner, and Scott Disick during a visit to the Kylie Cosmetics headquarters. “I have a situation. My house is, like, very haunted, and I need your help,” the entrepreneur admitted.

Kylie Jenner's House Is Haunted

The 28-year-old continued, “So it started with just bangs — bangs in the walls.” As she noted about the occurrences, including a pot and a pan banging or like a knock on the door, Disick was left wondering if it was due to a broken pipe. But what happened next left everyone present stunned.

“No, it's like if someone maybe fell or something. And they happen randomly. It's either a bang night or it's not a bang night,” Kylie Jenner shared, adding, “When I'm sleeping, I'll wake up to things falling in my bathroom, in my closet. Like people can't sleep over.”

The ordeal was so severe that her sister, Kendall Jenner, even had to leave her house “in the middle of the night”. On this note, Kylie added, "It was too freaky for her.” To prove her point, she even called Kendall and asked, “Can you sleep in my room?”

Just when Kendall exclaimed, “No!” her mom asked her to elaborate on her experience in Kylie's house. In response, the reality TV star shared, “Kylie's house is 100 per cent haunted,” adding, “I walk into her room, and I get chills, or I'd feel like someone was behind me. Like, I couldn't do it.”

After Kendall, Kylie also called her friend and makeup artist, Ariel Tejada, who echoed her feelings. “Oh my god. You mean when I left at 3 am because I was terrified of things knocking in the ceiling? I'm like, ‘I'm not staying here.' And I texted Kylie and was like, ‘I gotta go',” Tejada elaborated, leaving Disick shocked to the bone.

Ghost Busting At Kylie Jenner's Home

The founder of Kylie Cosmetics then invites her mother, Kris Jenner, Scott Disick, and her older sister, Khloé Kardashian, to her house on The Kardashians to hunt down the ghost. Before they arrived, the billionaire also set up a crew with special cameras around her home to capture moments from their expedition.

The night wasn't a total bust. They also talked about some mystical experiences with the supernatural.

Kris points out the special connection between Khloé's son, Tatum, and her late ex-husband, Robert Kardashian Sr. At the same time, Kylie brings up a recent memory involving her hairstylist and good friend, Jesus Guerrero, who passed away unexpectedly at age 34 in February. She recalled that Kim Kardashian called her a few days earlier, revealing that Guerrero appeared in her dream and said, "Please tell Kylie that I love her.”

“The ghost did not show up for us tonight, but what he did for us is bring us all together. So, I know you're gone, but thank you for that parting gift,” Khloe concluded the episode while noting their failed attempt to hunt down the ghost.

Kylie Jenner primarily lives in her luxurious mansion in Holmby Hills, Los Angeles, California, a compound she purchased for around $36.5 million (approximately Rs 3.26 crore), which features extensive amenities and security measures.

