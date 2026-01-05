<i>Hacks</i> Stars Spoof Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Bold Orange Outfits At Critics Choice Awards

When a memo reads bold and slaying, you must believe Kylie Jenner is making a statement and turning heads. For the LA premiere of Timothee Chalamet's Marty Supreme on December 8, 2025, the couple grabbed all the eyeballs in bold and matching orange outfits.

From the couple pairing orange outfits with matching footwear to Kylie painting her nails in the same hue, they exuded the 'orange is the new black' vibe and owned the red carpet. But the story does not end here.

KYLIE JENNER AND TIMOTHEE CHALAMET . ❤️‍🔥 pic.twitter.com/kbsZkJTg5o — 🍓♡strawberry forever 박규영 ♡🍓 𓇼 (@fresaxsiempre98) January 5, 2026

At the Critics Choice Awards, Hacks co-stars Paul W. Downs and Meg Stalter were spotted spoofing Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's orange avatar.

Hacks Stars Spoof Timothee Chalamet And Kylie Jenner's Bold Orange Outfits

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, the duo opened up about how they pulled off Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner's iconic look. The co-stars joked about not having time to shop and decide the outfits for the evening; hence, they borrowed theirs from the couple.

Downs said, "We've been shooting season five of Hacks and haven't had a lot of time to shop or pull, so we just borrowed from friends."

"My really close friend - I'm not going to name any names - but she let me borrow this dress. Fits like a glove," joked Stalter.

"It did fit really well. That was the nice thing, when you have friends who are the same size, it makes life easier," she added, laughing.

Downs and Stalter not only pulled off Chalamet and Jenner's look, but also accessorised their outfits similarly. Downs wore a black sling shaped like a ping pong bat, and Stalter completed the look with a studded necklace, featuring a cross at the centre.

However, it remains unclear if Timothee and Kylie have witnessed Paul and Meg paying homage to their iconic look. The couple skipped the CCA carpet.

Also Read | New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani's Swearing-In Look Has An Indian Connection