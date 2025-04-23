Kylie Jenner Picks A Little Black Tee And Mini Skirt For A Summer Outing

Kylie Jenner has proven that she is every bit worthy of owning the throne of being a certified fashionista, beauty Goddess and all things glam. The beauty brand owner looked like a stunner dressed in a super chic and stunning coordinated cropped tee and mini skirt set which were curated pieces from the elevated wardrobe essentials brand, Khy.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner Glows With The Flow While Flaunting A Radiant Makeup Look

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner

Kylie Jenner looks like a million bucks as she dressed in a body hugging cropped black tee with short sleeves and a crew neckline. She paired this with a matching mini skirt made from a faux leather material that she wore right below her mid-riff. The ensemble featured handpicked pieces from Kylie's label, Khy and hugged her body like a glove to accentuate her curves.

The Kylie Cosmetics mogul accessorised the look with a faux leather bucket style shoulder bag and a couple of chunky silver earrings to add the requisite shimmer and shine to the look.

Kylie styled her tresses into messy open curls with a centre parting that framed her face just right and made for the perfect crowning glory to her look. Makeup wise, she dolled up in her signature minimal glam with glistening skin, feathered brows, lots of mascara filled eyes, a rose blush and champagne highlighter laden cheekbones, her signature my lips but better lip colour, and a milky pink manicure to add the finishing touch of glam to her look.

Kylie Jenner and her little black skirt and tee are a match made in fashion heaven.

Also Read: Bookmark Kylie Jenner's Original Baddie Glam For An Iconic Bronzed Beauty Look