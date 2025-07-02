Kylie Jenner Turns Up The Heat In A Silver Latex Tank Top And Maxi Skirt

Kylie Jenner knows how to own the spotlight like a boss. Whether it's skirts, gowns or dresses, she effortlessly slays every outfit with her envy-inducing physique. Her recent Instagram post is proof that she can transform even the simplest attire into a sizzling fashion statement. So, what did she rock this time? Kylie sported a latex plunge tank top and maxi skirt from her own fashion brand, Khy.

The top featured a sculpted silhouette with adjustable heart-shaped sliders at the shoulder straps and strategically placed cutouts on the bust. Made from ultra-high-gloss latex, the silver number came with a zipper at the back.

Kylie paired the top with a matching silver maxi skirt. It featured a contouring panel construction and a high slit in the middle at the back. With her wavy hair left loose, the Kylie Cosmetics founder cranked up the glam factor.

Kylie Jenner in a silver dress. Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner

Her makeup game was on point with a matte base, defined brows and neutral-toned eyeshadow. Her cheeks have a hint of blush while the high points of her face, such as her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, were brushed with a luminous highlighter.

Kylie wore a nude brown colour lipstick, which complemented the overall glam makeup. A pair of striking open-toed transparent heels added that extra oomph to her sultry look.

Kylie Jenner has a definite flair for risque outfits. For her MET Gala appearance this year, the diva stunned in a custom bustier gown by Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis. The dress, made of corpcore grey tweed, came with a halter neckline and a cheer panel at the waist that had lingerie-inspired boning detail.

The black sheer bodice ended at her waist, flaring into a suit-like skirt which featured black and white stitching. A high slit up her left thigh gave her ample space to flaunt her toned legs.

Kylie Jenner knows how to ace the look with a risque outfit, and her latest look is no different.