Met Gala 2025: Kylie Jenner Serves Classic Black In A Sheer Bustier Gown With A Thigh High Slit

Kylie Jenner is known for her bold fashion choices and her appearance at the Met Gala 2025 was no exception. The diva opted for a custom bustier gown by Ferragamo designer Maximilian Davis.

Made of corpcore grey tweed, the dress featured a halter neckline and a cheer panel at the waist that had lingerie-inspired boning detail. The black sheer bodice ended at her waist, giving way to a suit-like skirt that featured black and white stitching. Kylie also got to show off a bit of her leg thanks to a high slit up her left thigh.

Kylie Jenner Shines At Met Gala 2025. Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner

At the start of the carpet, Kylie also carried a dramatic black silk stole that wrapped around her shoulders and arms. The stole had a bejewelled rose brooch, trailed behind her on the ground. The fashionista's longtime stylists Mackenzie and Alexandra Rose Grandquist accessorised her outfit with Lorraine Schwartz silver jewellery, including silver studs and earcuffs. To complete the look, Kylie wore embellished closed-toe pumps and opera gloves that matched the sheer detailing on her dress. She tied her hair in a slick back bun.

For makeup, Kylie Jenner opted for a glam look with well defined eyebrows, bold eye makeup, subtle contouring that accentuated her cheekbones and jawline. The highlighter on the high points of her face was done right! Her lips were painted in a rich, nude-brown shade with a glossy finish. A light blush on her cheeks added a hint of colour and warmth to her face, blending seamlessly with her overall makeup.