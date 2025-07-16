Kylie Jenner Raises The Heat In Bikini-Coded Looks From Her New Swimwear Collection

Kylie Jenner is making a splash (again) this monsoon season. This time with her enviable bikini collection. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star's latest collaboration between her brand Khy Swimwear and Frankies Bikinis, another popular swimwear company is fire.

She posted a bunch of pictures on Instagram, offering a peek into the vibrant designs from the line, which was launched on July 16.

Kylie Jenner's Bikini Looks

First up, Kylie Jenner emanates a fiery vibe in a leopard-printed bikini featuring halter-neck, adjustable string ties in black. She paired this Nick Satin top with matching Mackenzie Satin Bottoms that came with a low-rise cut and skimpy coverage. The adjustable string ties contributed to an element of functionality.

Kylie Jenner's bikini looks. Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner

Red is the colour of all seasons, as proved by Kylie Jenner once more. She weaved a tale of bold allure in a Romance Satin Top constructed in satin swim fabric. Shirring details, coupled with halter-neck ties and a back clasp, delivered oomph and panache in equal measure. The knotted bow at the centre stole the show and rightfully so. Ruched patterns and thin string ties in an identical crimson hue comprised the mid-rise bottoms.

Next, Kylie Jenner left fans swooning in a flattering navy blue triangle bikini top with white polka dots. Back ties added to the flair and thin straps plunging into a scalloped hem served pizzazz. Matching thongs with drawstrings on either side screamed risque from a mile and a half away.

The final bikini avatar in the carousel made Kylie Jenner look like a vision in white. The layered bikini top had a pretty ruffled neckline with pearly polka dot prints dominating the number. She teamed it up with V-shaped bottoms featuring a low-rise style.

As per Khy's official website, the collection is co-designed by Kylie Jenner and Frankies Bikinis founder Francesca Aiello. The teeny-weeny silhouettes draw their inspiration from "bombshell silhouettes and vintage intimates". Each piece has a dreamy and delicate finish with lace trim and satin, dotted with sweet bow details.