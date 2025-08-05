Sara Tendulkar Becomes The New Face Of Australia's $130 Million Tourism Campaign

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, has been appointed the brand ambassador for Australia's International tourism campaign, Come and Say G'Day. Paving her way, she is stepping into the global spotlight with the campaign.

The 27-year-old will be part of the campaign, which is reportedly worth a whopping USD 130 million and will run for two years. The campaign aims to encourage international travellers to take an Australian trip, according to an Economic Times Report. It is also believed to go live in all key markets before the end of the year, starting with China on August 7.

Known for her growing fan following on social media, Sara Tendulkar will be joining global personalities like UK food writer and TV cook Nigella Lawson, Australian wildlife conservationist Robert Irwin, Chinese actor Yosh Yu, and Japanese comedian Abareru-kun. Her presence in the campaign is a way to attract Indian youth to visit Australia. Australian actor Thomas Weatherall will also feature in the new advertising creative. Ruby the Roo, a CGI kangaroo who became the cuddly mascot of the Australian campaign's first outing in 2022, will also be part of the campaign.

In an effort to strengthen Australia and India's connections, the Australian government is making a strategic move to bring Sara on board for the campaign. The campaign is designed as a TV series and online video advertisements showcasing the best of Australia has to offer. Reportedly, Sara Tendulkar will be seen across different media, including digital platforms, encouraging Indian audiences to explore Australia's unique blend of adventure, culture, and natural beauty.

The Managing Director of Tourism Australia, Philip Harrison, said that these international stars will combine with local talent to "create bespoke invitations for five markets that are tailored for each country to showcase the sort of tourism experiences travellers are looking for."

The second installment of the campaign is set to run for two years and may bring the Australian Federal Government's total investment to $255 million.