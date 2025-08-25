Exclusive: Sara Tendulkar, The New Face Of Australia Tourism, Reveals Why Travel Is About "Interesting People"

Sara Tendulkar, daughter of the legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, was appointed the brand ambassador for Australia's International tourism campaign, Come and Say G'Day, in August.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Sara Tendulkar shares, "For me, the ‘Come and Say G'day' campaign goes beyond tourism. It's about sharing stories of the places that shape you."

This philosophy drew Sara Tendulkar to the campaign worth USD 130 million with an aim to encourage Indian travellers to take an Australian trip. It is more than just another star lending their charm to tourism promotion, Sara Tendulkar is exploring the opportunity for a purpose.

For the 27-year-old, being part of this campaign is an alignment of passion and purpose. It allows her to engage with experiences that connect people across cultures, while also highlighting the role of travel in creating memories.

"Travel is about discovery, culture, food, and the interesting people you meet along the way," she shares.

"That's the kind of work I want to keep doing - something that connects people and creates lasting impressions that stay with you long after the holiday."

Sara Tendulkar has been posting videos of the collaboration on her Instagram, giving people a glimpse into Australia. The latest post is all about the capital of the country, Melbourne.

The caption read, "Standing on the @mcg turf all these years later? Talk about a full circle moment. Melbourne was one of the first places in Australia I ever visited, and yep, it still knows how to charm: laneways, lattes, and that golden hour glow from a rooftop bar."

Previously, Sara Tendulkar had shared a glimpse of Australia's beauty, explaining the "best part of Australia" with a caption: "You don't have to go far in Australia to feel like you've got the whole place to yourself".

The Australian government aims to strengthen Australia and India's connections with its Come and Say G'day campaign. It is designed as a TV series and online video advertisements showcasing the best that Australia has to offer.