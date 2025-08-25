Meet Akeem Morris, Madonna's 29-Year-Old Boyfriend Who Inspired Her To Ditch Fillers

Madonna and her 29-year-old boyfriend Akeem Morris are making headlines. Courtesy: the soccer player's influence on the pop singer.

What's Happening

Insiders suggest that Akeem Morris's influence on Madonna goes beyond appearances. For years, her cosmetic procedures were a subject of constant discussion. Now, she seems to be embracing a more natural look.

According to Page Six, "She wants to look like herself again. Her face is so iconic, and she's realised that it doesn't need to be overworked. She wants it to move."

This new perspective is credited, in part, to her relationship with a 29-year-old Nigerian-born former soccer player whom she met during a photoshoot. "She's starting to listen to Akeem, who tells her she's beautiful. She doesn't normally listen to anyone, but she does him," said the insider.

Who Is Akeem Morris?

Akeem Morris, born in Jamaica, is a former Jamaican soccer player. His romance with Madonna brought him into the global spotlight.

According to Elle, his talent and determination brought him to the United States, where he studied at Stony Brook University in New York. There, he played college soccer and earned recognition for his skills on the field. After graduation, he went on to play for Oyster Bay United FC, a team in the United Premier Soccer League.

About Madonna And Akeem Morris's Relationship

Madonna and Akeem's relationship dates back to 2022, when Morris appeared in the pop singer's Paper Magazine photoshoot. At the time, the singer was in another relationship. Their bond, however, grew in 2024 after Madonna had ended her brief romance with boxer Joshua Popper.

By July 2024, Morris began appearing in Madonna's Instagram posts. She marked the Fourth of July with a heartfelt caption about her recovery from a life-threatening health scare the previous summer, and the photos featured Morris by her side. "Happy 4th of July!" she wrote.

Akeem Morris has also seamlessly integrated into Madonna's family life. He has been present at various family gatherings, including Christmas and Hanukkah celebrations in December 2024, where he joined the singer and her children.

For her 67th birthday this year, the pair jetted off to Italy.

Sharing a video from her birthday celebrations, she wrote, "My Dream for many years has been to watch the Palio horse race in Siena that takes place on my birthday, August 16, since 1482!! There are no words to describe. The excitement , the suspense and the Pageantry!! A truly sacred ritual to witness thousands of people hushed to a silence before the race begins! The race itself is impossible to describe. Grazie Mille! Dreams do come true! Happy Birthday to me!!!"

Akeem Morris may not have the fame or legacy of Madonna, but his presence has made a remarkable impact on her life. To the singer, he is more than just a young boyfriend, he is someone who makes her laugh, gives her comfort, and reminds her of the joy in everyday moments.

