Uttarkashi Flash Floods Updates: A cloudburst has led to flash floods in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, with many people feared missing.

Several houses were also swept away in the raging waters, according to locals.

Horrifying visuals of the incident showed a strong stream of water flowing down from a hill towards the Tharali village, sweeping away many houses.

People recording the video from a distance were heard asking residents to flee.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that relief teams are engaged in rescue operations.

Here Are Live Updates On Uttarkashi Cloudburst, Flash Floods: