Uttarkashi Flash Floods Updates: A cloudburst has led to flash floods in the high altitude villages of Dharali in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district on Tuesday, with many people feared missing.
Several houses were also swept away in the raging waters, according to locals.
Horrifying visuals of the incident showed a strong stream of water flowing down from a hill towards the Tharali village, sweeping away many houses.
People recording the video from a distance were heard asking residents to flee.
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that relief teams are engaged in rescue operations.
A video has gone viral showing several houses being swept away in the raging waters. The cloudburst took place in the catchment area of the Kheer Ganga river, leading to the devastating floods, locals said.
