2 Missing, 2 Injured In Landslide On Rishikesh-Neelkanth Road

Two persons went missing and two others were injured here on Wednesday after being hit by a landslide that occurred on the Rishikesh-Neelkanth road.

As the Ganga is in spate following heavy rains over the past few days, it is suspected that the missing persons may have been swept away by strong currents, Laxman Jhula police station SHO Santosh Paithwal told PTI.

The missing persons were identified as Mushir, a resident of Manglaur, and Ajit Pal, a resident of Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

A search for them in the rubble as well as the Ganga river is underway, the SHO said.

The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) is on the spot. Boulders are big and they being removed with the help of a stone-cutting machine, he said, adding that traffic is blocked on the route.

The driver and conductor of a parked brick-laden truck who were busy replacing one of its punctured tyres on the spot sustained minor injuries in the landslide.

They were given first aid and are out of danger, the official said.