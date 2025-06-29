Travel Like Kylie And Kendall With This Handy Venice Summer Holiday Guide

The Jenner sisters are no strangers to globe-trotting, and their Instagram feeds offer ample proof. From London getaways to sun-soaked family vacations in Ibiza, Kylie and Kendall Jenner have made jet-setting a signature part of their lifestyle. Their latest destination is Venice, Italy, where they arrived to attend the much-talked-about wedding of Amazon founder, Jeff Bezos and American journalist, Lauren Sanchez.

Sneaking in time between the lavish wedding festivities, the sister duo took time to explore the romantic streets of Venice. Kylie shared glimpses of their travel adventures on her Instagram handle. The reel of memories opened with a picture of Kendall and Kylie sitting in a boat. The next slide featured the Kylie Cosmetics owner admiring signature pieces of art in a museum.

There were also snapshots of Kylie with her mother Kris Jenner raising a toast to their Venetian diaries and Kylie's daughter, Stormi Webster. She also shared a picture of Stormi playing in a park with her brother Aire Webster. The frame worthy post was titled, "Mother ky and auntie ken take the day."

Kendall Jenner dropped a picture on her Instagram stories of herself atop a boat, likely cruising through the stunning Venetian Lagoon. Known for its scenic beauty, the lagoon is perfect for iconic gondola rides, taking water taxis, and vaporetto (water buses) ferries.

If the Jenner sister duo's camera roll has inspired you to take a trip to Venice, here are the top five tourist attractions you must must explore on your next trip to the Italian city.

1. St. Mark's Basilica

St. Mark's Basilica is a masterpiece of Byzantine architecture with intricate mosaics and golden domes. The cathedral is a symbol of Venice's rich history and faith. Located in St. Mark's Square, it's a must-visit attraction.

2. Grand Canal

Venice's main waterway, the Grand Canal, is lined with stunning palaces. It's a showcase of the city's architectural grandeur and rich past. A gondola ride or stroll along the canal is a must-do activity on your first trip to the city.

3. Doges' Palace

This palace was the residence of the Doge of Venice, the city's ruler. It features Venetian Gothic architecture, an impressive art collection and historic artefacts. The palace is a testament to the city's rich history and power.

4. Rialto Bridge

An iconic tourist attraction in Venice, Rialto Bridge spans the Grand Canal and offers spectacular views of the water. The bridge is lined with shops and is a popular tourist spot, making it a great place to take in the city's sights and sounds.

5. San Giorgio Maggiore

San Giorgio Maggiore is a picturesque island with a stunning church. The church was designed by Palladio and features beautiful architecture. The island offers panoramic views of Venice and its lagoon, away from the city's crowds and chaos.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner take Venice in true blue touristy style.

