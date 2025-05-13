Kendall And Kylie Jenner's Knicks' Game Look Is Courtside Chic

Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner proved once again why they are the ultimate sibling style icons. The duo recently stepped out to watch the New York Knicks take on the Boston Celtics in Game 4 of the NBA East Semifinals at Madison Square Garden.

While the Knicks took the win with a 121-113 score, it was Kylie and Kendall who really stole the spotlight with their effortlessly twinning courtside looks. The sisters served cool-girl vibes in coordinated outfits that were casual, comfy and fashion-forward.

Kylie Jenner went for an all-black ensemble. She paired a figure-hugging cropped tank top with low-waist leather pants. The deep U-neckline of the top added an edge to the fit, with her midriff becoming the main attraction.

The beauty mogul accessorised the look with a sleek black sling bag, a gold watch and a few rings to keep things chic yet minimal. Her makeup was soft and natural – nude lips, flushed cheeks and mascara-coated lashes. Kylie completed the look with loose waves and a blue Knicks cap to match the mood.

Kylie and Kendall Jenner look cool in matching outfits. Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner

Kendall Jenner, on the other hand, kept the twinning energy going with a white tank top featuring a similar neckline. Her top came with a full-length cut for a slightly more relaxed vibe.

The leather pants had stylish silver accents at the waist. Instead of gold, Kendall opted for a sparkling diamond watch. Just like her sister, Kendall also kept her makeup fresh and simple – nude lips, rosy cheeks and light mascara. Her open hair and Knicks cap tied the whole look together.

Whether it is on the red carpet or at an NBA game, Kylie and Kendall know how to serve a moment. Their outfits were proof that you do not need to go over the top to make a style statement. Casual, coordinated and cool – just how we like it.