Kylie Jenner And Timothee Chalamet Set Couple Style Goals In Matching Black Gown And Tuxedo

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet have finally made it red carpet official by gracing David di Donatello Awards together on Tuesday, May 07, 2025. The Kardashians star and her beau were seen walking in hand-in-hand wearing coordinated black hued red carpet ready looks sourced from the shelves of ace designers labels, Schiaparelli and Tom Ford; for Kylie and Timothee respectively.

Kylie Jenner donned a sleeveless textured black silk gown with an all over jacquard self design detail. The gown featured a backless criss-cross noodle strap design that graduated into a plunging U-neckline and scooped keyholes in front. The ensemble boasted of a figure-hugging design that flowed into a straight fit on the bodice that made its way to a floor sweeping train.

She accessorised the look with signatured ear cuff and drop style Schiaparelli earrings and a statement black velvet clutch with gold embroidered details.

Kylie styled her tresses into a sleek low bun and a blushed and beautiful rose glam avatar featuring feathered brows, mascara laden wispy lashes, a wash of rose blush on her cheeks, and a muted rose lip colour to complete the makeup look.

Photo Credit: Instagram.com/kyliejenner

Timothee Chalamet matched sartorial steps with Kylie wearing a black tuxedo that featured a three-piece ensemble with a crisp black button down shirt teamed with a matching straight fit pair of black trousers and a structured smart casual black velvet double breasted blazer adorned with a white flower in her front chest pocket.

Timothee accessorised the look with a pair of black patent leather shoes on the accessories front.

The Dune 2 styled his tresses into gel laden curls combed back to lend a sleek look and a groomed moustache that made him look as dapper as can be.

Kylie Jenner and Timothee Chalamet's red carpet ready looks are a match made in fashion heaven.

