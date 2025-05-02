Kylie Jenner's Bold Red Statement By The Sea Is All The Fashion Inspo We Need

Kylie Jenner has always been top of the game when it comes to mastering the art of blending glamour with minimalism. And her latest look is proof! Captured against the serene backdrop of the ocean, Kylie's outfit exudes modern elegance with a sultry twist, perfect for a summer cocktail party.

The Kylie Cosmetics owner looked like a stunner, dressed in all Jacquemus, from head to toe. Kylie is seen wearing a mini dress, featuring thin spaghetti straps and a square neckline that flatters the décolletage. The classic silhouette takes center stage and hugs the 27-year-old's curves beautifully. The classic red dress screams confidence and stands out against the pale beach tones, radiating grand allure.

Kylie Jenner looks chic in a red dress. Photo: Instagram/kyliejenner

Styled with neutral-toned accessories, Kylie made sure all eyes were on the dress. But we love how these accessories are all about understated luxe. She is seen wearing beige Cubisto mules from Jacquemus with modest heels while maintaining an overall casual vibe.

In her hand, she is carrying a dark brown clutch with a hint of sheen that offers a contrast without looking too much for the dress. A gold cuff bracelet around her wrist adds a metallic accent to the look, maintaining the luxurious tone of the outfit.

Her voluminous hair cascades freely, perfectly complimenting the natural glamour of the setting. She went for a natural glamour for the makeup with bronzed tones, bronzer-highlighted cheeks, glossy nude lip, and mascara on point- all of which captured the essence of summer glow. Even her brows are on point!

What compliments the look even more is the ocean view with a pristine beach and palm trees! The contrast of natural blues and greens with her red dress creates a striking visual.