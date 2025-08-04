Netflix Parents Are Taking Over The Indian Living Room

One of my fondest memories of growing up was rushing home after school, dumping my bag in a corner, and plonking myself on the couch beside my mum. It was ritualistic. A warm lunch, with the side of the daily drama of her favourite TV serial playing on our television.

The plotline was never predictable. Someone's secret twin would appear. A long-lost son would return from the dead. Marriages, betrayals, miraculous recoveries - everything that made our jaws drop and eyes widen.

With my dad, it was all about watching his eyes light up as he rewatched the same three Rajinikanth action sequences on loop. Or that emotional Hrishikesh Mukherjee film, which made him pretend he had "something in his eye".

Today's parents are watching OTT like never before. Photo: Unsplash

Our living room became a theatre of shorts, albeit with outdated tech and limited choices.

But that was the thing. We didn't have options. Today, the rules have changed. Star Plus turned into Sony, which brought them reality shows; Sony turned into Colors, which brought them Big Boss; a version of some reality. Now, it's Netflix and other OTT platforms.

Welcome to the age of the 'Netflix Parents'. The generation that once patiently waited for the 9 pm slot for their favourite show has now embraced OTT platforms with enthusiasm. And trust us, the living room dynamics are never going to be the same.

So, Who Exactly Are Netflix Parents?

They're in their 30s, 40s, 50s. They are not scared of technology like WhatsApp, but might donate their money to the Nigerian Prince.

Now, with Netflix and other OTT platforms on their hands, they're suddenly bingeing thrillers from Spain, courtroom dramas from America, and Malayalam thrillers.

They're the ones with whom you can now have a conversation like, "Have you watched The Night Manager yet? Or those who you will catch on the weekends wanting to finish the last two episodes of Made in Heaven.

What's Causing This Shift

1. Accessibility Like Never Before

Earlier, content was linear and limited. Families watched whatever was available. Now, with OTT platforms, there's content for every taste and mood. Whether it's slow-burn romances, fast-paced thrillers, or docuseries about royal scandals, there's something for every parent.

This also came with the increasing accessibility of smart TVs and cheaper plans on OTT platforms. For instance, in December 2021, Netflix introduced a Rs 149 plan for mobile phones.

Moreover, with parents (also) using more social media than ever, the Reels and YouTube Shorts that often go viral from these series, might also generate a curiosity amongst them, which further pushes them to watch these shows on OTT.

2. No More Language Barrier

Today's parents are watching Tamil web series with Hindi subtitles, English thrillers dubbed in Bengali, and Korean dramas with a bucket of popcorn. The barriers of language have melted, with the increased use of subtitles and dubbing in their language.

Today, streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video offer a wide range of languages for both subtitles and dubbing, making content more accessible to a wider audience. According to a recently released YouGov survey, more than seven in ten people in India (72%) prefer watching content in languages other than the ones they speak or understand, with subtitles.

3. More Free Time

For many, parenting duties have scaled down.

With children grown up and perhaps even moved out, this new-found time is being used not just sharing WhatsApp forwards, but for Netflix, Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar. And unlike before, no one is judging them for watching "too much TV".

4. The Content Is Finally Relatable

Gone are the days of slapstick comedy or over-the-top melodrama with a larger-than-life actor and his family.

Today's content reflects real issues, complex emotions, flawed characters, and this resonates deeply with parents who've lived through their own rollercoasters. Shows like Delhi Crime, Guilty Minds, or Special Ops, Aarya offer depth or nostalgia, while series like Panchayat and Gullak hit closer to home.

'It's Humanising Parents'

"My father can argue for hours against anyone who doesn't believe Breaking Bad is the greatest show ever."

"My baba watches everything that comes out on OTT and recommends the good stuff, there are a lot of times when I am not aware about the shows but he knows everything."

"it is so beautiful to see them soak in all the concepts that are apparently new for them with a lot of depth. My mom being an educator now understands things a lot better when it comes to the nitty gritty of her students, I think I have personally felt that. "

"Made my dad watch Chernobyl and he thinks it's the best show to exist."

These were some comments from a viral post about how Indian parents are becoming more familiar with OTT platforms.

"I think having my parents watch the same show as me humanises them so much more, especially when you grow up thinking they are separate from you," the video says.

Clearly, this OTT evolution has become a cultural glue in many homes. The dinner table or phone calls no longer echo (only), "Beta, shaadi kab karoge (When will you get married)?" Instead, it's full of, "Don't tell me how it ends!"

In a world increasingly fragmented by screens, Netflix and its OTT siblings are bringing families back to the same couch. Shared shows lead to shared jokes, theories, debates, and sometimes even tears.

The living room becomes a space for bonding again, not just across generations, but across tastes.

A New Kind Of Parenting

These Netflix Parents are not just consuming content, they're engaging with it. They're recommending shows to their kids, arguing about cinematography, and even sharing memes.

They're also more emotionally expressive than ever.

A mother who earlier might have brushed off sensitive topics can now discuss mental health after watching Masaba Masaba.

They are also getting familiar with issues like divorce, extramarital affairs and more, which were once considered nothing more than a taboo.

It's not an exaggeration to say that they're becoming more open, empathetic, and intellectually curious, thanks to a well-timed recommendation algorithm.

Interestingly, OTT is also bridging the past and present. Platforms are not just about new shows, they're reviving classics. Parents are watching old DD serials and movies that have been re-released digitally and introducing them to their children.

We Are Absolutely Here For It

It's easy to dismiss this lifestyle change as just another example of parents "finally catching up" with the tech-savvy younger generation. But it's more than that.

This is about identity. About agency. About storytelling. And most importantly, about connection.

OTT platforms have made parents open their doors not just to content but also to conversations.

PS: If your parents are still resisting the OTT wave, start them off with series like Scam 1992 and Panchayat, or a gripping crime show like Delhi Crime.