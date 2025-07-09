Nick Jonas Calls Priyanka Chopra A "Saint" As He Shares Lessons For Daughter Malti

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas might be two of the most popular celebrities, but when they are with their daughter, they are just parents to their 2 and a half year old daughter, Malti Marie.

The 32-year-old singer recently opened up about fatherhood and praised Priyanka Chopra Jonas on being a "saint" and an "amazing teammate". Recently, Nick Jonas was in conversation with Lewis Howes on The School of Greatness podcast where he shared the three lessons he would leave for his daughter if it were his last day.

"You will never regret being kind, even when it seems impossible. Make sure the door is always open and the table gets bigger. You know, everyone is always welcome in our home, they have a place to stay and a place to eat. The door is always open," Nick Jonas replied.

Showing his deep admiration for his wife, Nick Jonas further added, "Your mother is a saint. She has never done a single thing wrong in her entire life. She's the best".

He also credited Priyanka for being a wonderful partner in parenting, "Having an amazing teammate in my wife, just the woman she has helped me and my daughter. We've all benefited from that, and it's amazing to walk side by side with someone as brilliant as her. It makes being a dad even more special."

This is not the first time Nick Jonas has expressed how he loves spending time with his daughter. Speaking to People magazine, Nick Jonas shared that he loves hanging out with his daughter and when he is with her, he is just her dad.

"The best part about being a dad for me and balancing things like this work stuff - and this is hardly work - is that you could feel like your coolest self on top of the world, and she just doesn't care at all. She wants to play Moana and Maui with me, and that means more to me than anything else, which is that time with her. And just the fact that I'm just Dad when I'm home, it means a lot," Nick Jonas told People magazine.