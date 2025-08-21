Nick Jonas Has A Bedroom Quirk That Priyanka Chopra Does Not: "I Can't Do It"

Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have been happily married for six years. The couple is also proud parents of daughter Maltie, whom they welcomed in 2022. As the two continue to charm with their family life, Nick has now intrigued fans with a candid peek into his personal routine.

Nick Jonas recently appeared on TikTok's special series Are You Okay?, where the singer grabbed attention for his unique bedroom habit. When host Bri Morales asked him, “What's your beige flag?”, the 32-year-old revealed that for him, beds are meant for the sole purpose of sleeping and he steers clear from doing any other activity on them.

Elaborating on the topic, Nick Jonas confessed, “I don't sit on the bed. I don't eat in bed. I don't read a book or watch television. I can't do it. I just don't like it to get warm. I run hot. It's a whole thing.”

Nick Jonas also shared what he does when Priyanka Chopra watches TV in bed. He said, “I'll pull a seat up and sit next to the bed.”

The Internet was left divided by Nick Jonas' quirky habit and reacted to it.

Disagreeing with Nick Jonas, one user commented, “Noooo, it's giving NOT OKAY. What do you mean he sits on a chair next to the bed to watch TV?”

“To be honest, the chair thing would be a motive for discussions in the relationship. Like, I need to cuddle and sometimes that leads you to other things,” pointed out another.

“I need to ask Priyanka some questions because Nick is definitely NOT OKAY,” joked one person.

Defending Nick Jonas, a fan wrote, “I mean, he's not wrong. That's how we're supposed to use our bed. It trains us to fall asleep every time we're in it.”

Sharing a similar sentiment, another user remarked, “Does nobody understand proper sleep hygiene?!? I stand in solidarity with you.”

“Fully agree with the bed take! No TV, no eating, no hanging out”, just sleep,” read a positive verdict.

Love it or hate it, Nick Jonas' unusual take on bedroom rules is hard to ignore.

