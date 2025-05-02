Why Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover's Vacation With Daughter Devi Is A Parenting Lesson

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover recently shared a glimpse into their holiday spree with daughter Devi. The couple jetted off to Goa to celebrate their ninth wedding anniversary.

In a new Instagram video by Bipasha, we got a sneak peek at some adorable family moments and the frame features the parents having fun with their daughter. Another video showed them getting a warm welcome from the luxurious resort they are staying at and spending some quality time with each other. The tiny steps and big smiles capture the joy of outdoor bonding time, and we can't get enough!

Whether it's twirling in the grass or sharing a giggle with their little one, these little memories will serve as the foundation of her childhood. All parents should take notes on why it's important to spend quality time with their kids.

Benefits Of Spending Quality Time With Your Kids

NDTV spoke to Aditi Malik, Mindset Coach, Parent Coach, and Healer about how it can be beneficial for kids and parents to spend some quality time together:

Deepens the connection: Spending time together allows you to connect with your child, which in turn improves communication with them. This allows helps parents forge a deeper connection with their children.

Promotes healthy and positive behaviour in kids: The expert says when parents spend time with their kids in an environment free of distractions, without always giving their kids instructions on how to behave, they are able to imbibe good habits in the kids. This healthy way of communication boosts their self-worth and promotes positive discipline.

Boosts the self-confidence of a child: Spending even 20 minutes a day with your child- not complaining or blaming, but building a healthy bond through positive dialogue- can significantly boost their self-esteem and confidence.

Helps manage stress: Coach Aditi Malik says that a vacation is a great stress buster for both the kids and parents. It is an excellent way to blow off some steam and spend quality time with your family, which also helps the kids build on their strengths and not focus on any weaknesses or distractions.

Builds emotional intelligence: By actively listening and engaging in shared activities, parents can help build a better connection and communication with their kids. It will also help foster healthy habits, self-worth, self-awareness, and empathy- all key components of emotional intelligence.

So just like the fun trip to Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover, you should also plan a fun vacation for your kid to develop healthy habits in your kids!