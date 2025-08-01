Bipasha Basu's Adorable Post Featuring Her Daughter Devi Is A Lesson In Parenting

Parenting is a journey filled with precious moments and Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu and her husband Karan Singh Grover are a testament to that. The couple often post adorable moments with their daughter Devi on social media.

From heartwarming bedtime stories to showcasing Devi's ageing milestones, Bipasha and Karan frequently share their moments of joy and learning as parents with their followers on Instagram.

Recently, Bipasha Basu shared her July photo dump on Instagram, giving fans glimpses of her parenting moments and love for family.

The opening frame featured Bipasha Basu sitting on the floor as she helped Devi drink a beverage from her sipper. The next slide showed the little munchkin playing with a doll. The follow-up image captured Karan's playtime moments with Devi. He wore a paper mask and tie, presumably made by his daughter.

In another picture, we see Devi lying face down in a ball pit. There was also a glimpse of the Alone actor in a paper mask similar to Karan Singh Grover's. The actress shared a picture of Devi and Karan sharing a warm hug, followed by a picture of her standing by the window with a unicorn plush toy in her hand.

Further in the post, there is a family picture of Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover with their little one. The mother-daughter duo wore matching pink and white suits, while Karan was dressed up in a moss-green kurta and a matching scarf on his head.

Bipasha Basu concluded the post with an adorable video of her kissing her daughter. In the caption, she wrote, "July 2025".

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover got married on April 30, 2016. The couple welcomed their daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover, in November 2022.

Workwise, Bipasha was last seen in the web series Dangerous in 2020. She has since taken a break from acting, primarily focusing on her family life. Karan was last seen in the movie Fighter, which released in January 2024.