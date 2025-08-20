School Assembly News Headlines (August 20, 2025): Top National, World, Sports, Education Updates

School Assembly Headlines Today (Aug 20): Morning is the best time to catch up on top news stories and stay informed about what's happening in your city, state, country, and across the world. Keeping up with important updates in national, international, sports, and education news helps sharpen minds and create awareness among students. Here's a quick roundup of the major headlines making news on August 20, 2025.



Top National Headlines (Aug 20)

Government to table bill for removal of PM, CMs arrested on serious charges

China agrees to lift curbs on rare earth and fertiliser exports, relief for India

Over 1.07 crore people sterilised during the Emergency (1975–77): Government

Union Cabinet clears bill banning "online money games"; proposes 2 years' jail and ₹50 lakh fine

INDIA bloc names former Supreme Court judge B Sudershan Reddy as Vice President candidate

CSDS withdraws voter surge data, BJP demands apology

Centre approves ₹62,000-crore deal to buy 97 Tejas Mark 1A fighter jets

Supreme Court: POCSO Act shouldn't be imposed on teens in consensual relationships

PM says India-China ties have made steady progress, looks forward to meeting Xi

NCERT introduces "Operation Sindoor" in classrooms, calls it a vow of peace

Top International Headlines (Aug 20)

India, China agree to work on early solution for boundary delimitation

Trump says Putin “tired of war” but may not want a deal

Moscow warns peace agreement must address Russia's security interests

Israel reviews Hamas response to Gaza ceasefire proposal for 60-day truce and release of hostages

UK man convicted of shooting 9-year-old Kerala girl in the head

Dealer who sold fatal drugs to actor Matthew Perry to plead guilty

Business Headlines (Aug 20)

Apple begins manufacturing iPhone 17 in Bengaluru

Government waives 11% duty on cotton imports for 40 days

Top Sports Headlines (Aug 20)

National Sports Governance Bill 2025 becomes law after President's approval

Shafali Verma dropped; Renuka Singh Thakur included in India's ODI Women's World Cup squad

Top Education Headlines (Aug 20)