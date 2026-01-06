School Assembly News Headlines (January 7): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 7): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on January 7, 2026.

Top National Headlines (January 7)

"Will Trump Kidnap Our PM Like Venezuela?" Congress Leader's Shocker

2.89 Crore Voters Removed From UP SIR Draft List, Maximum From Lucknow

Unrest In Nepal Town After Mosque Vandalised, Border With India Sealed

Video: Thief Tries To Break Into House, Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan Hole

Central Pollution Body Pulled Up By Supreme Court Over Tardiness, Adjournment

Adani Enterprises Raises Rs 1,000 Crore, Bond Issue Sold Out In 45 Minutes

Jharkhand Man Fails UPSC 4 Times, Poses As Top Civil Servant For 7 Years

Man Says Management Apologised For Sending Work Email At 6 AM, Sparks Debate

Boy, 15, Detained For Spying, Sharing Information With Pak's ISI From J&K

Mining Vehicles Must Be Fitted With GPS For Tracking: Uttarakhand High Court

Top International Headlines (January 7)

Inside Pakistan's Lobbying Blitz In US To Halt India's Operation Sindoor

Author Michael Schumacher Dies At 75, But Tributes Pour In For F1 Legend

"Greenland Belongs To Its People": Europe Pushes Back Against Trump's Threats

How US Weapons, Suicide Bombings Made 2025 Pakistan's Deadliest Year

Oil, Election And In-Charge: Trump Reveals His Plan For Venezuela's Future

Top Sports Headlines (January 7)

Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Big Call On ISL, Puts An End To Indian Football Crisis

Vijay Hazare Trophy Highlights, Round 6: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Disappoint; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj Star

Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Ouster: BCCI Official Shares Inside Details Of Big Decision

Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Rishabh Pant's Long-Standing Record

Top Education Headlines (January 7)