School Assembly News Headlines (January 7): Top National, World, Sports, Education News

School Assembly News Headlines: 2.89 Crore Voters Removed From UP
School Assembly News Headlines Today (January 7): Morning is the right time to update yourself on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying informed about national, international, sports, and education news sharpens your thinking and helps you become an aware and responsible citizen. Here is a quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines on January 7, 2026.
Top National Headlines (January 7)
- "Will Trump Kidnap Our PM Like Venezuela?" Congress Leader's Shocker
- 2.89 Crore Voters Removed From UP SIR Draft List, Maximum From Lucknow
- Unrest In Nepal Town After Mosque Vandalised, Border With India Sealed
- Video: Thief Tries To Break Into House, Gets Stuck In Exhaust Fan Hole
- Central Pollution Body Pulled Up By Supreme Court Over Tardiness, Adjournment
- Adani Enterprises Raises Rs 1,000 Crore, Bond Issue Sold Out In 45 Minutes
- Jharkhand Man Fails UPSC 4 Times, Poses As Top Civil Servant For 7 Years
- Man Says Management Apologised For Sending Work Email At 6 AM, Sparks Debate
- Boy, 15, Detained For Spying, Sharing Information With Pak's ISI From J&K
- Mining Vehicles Must Be Fitted With GPS For Tracking: Uttarakhand High Court
Top International Headlines (January 7)
- Inside Pakistan's Lobbying Blitz In US To Halt India's Operation Sindoor
- Author Michael Schumacher Dies At 75, But Tributes Pour In For F1 Legend
- "Greenland Belongs To Its People": Europe Pushes Back Against Trump's Threats
- How US Weapons, Suicide Bombings Made 2025 Pakistan's Deadliest Year
- Oil, Election And In-Charge: Trump Reveals His Plan For Venezuela's Future
Top Sports Headlines (January 7)
- Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Takes Big Call On ISL, Puts An End To Indian Football Crisis
- Vijay Hazare Trophy Highlights, Round 6: Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal Disappoint; Shreyas Iyer, Mohammed Siraj Star
- Mustafizur Rahman's IPL Ouster: BCCI Official Shares Inside Details Of Big Decision
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi Smashes Rishabh Pant's Long-Standing Record
Top Education Headlines (January 7)
- Jharkhand Schools Shut Till Jan 8, Pre-Board Exam Decisions Left To Schools
- CBSE Offers Tele-Counselling And Digital Resources Ahead Of 2026 Exams
- Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Launches 55 New Books On Literary Works, Classical Languages