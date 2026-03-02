School Assembly News Headlines (March 03): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (March 3): Morning is the best time to catch up on the latest developments across key sectors. Staying updated on important national, international, sports, and education news sharpens the mind and helps students become informed citizens. Here is your quick bulletin for the school assembly, featuring the top stories making headlines today.

Top National Headlines (March 3)

What Was The Urgency To Eliminate Khamenei? Israeli Minister Replies

Srinagar's City Centre Shut, Crowd Protesting Khamenei Death Clash With Cops

Verdict In Tamil Nadu Father-Son Custodial Death Case On March 23

"Will Meet Soon": Miss India Runner-Up Manya Singh Stranded In Dubai Amid Middle East Tensions

Opinion | How The Iran-Israel War Can Pinch Pockets Across The World

Missing Man's Body Found In Vegetarian Biryani Shop's Deep Freezer In Lucknow

Gas Leak At Chemical Unit In Maharashtra's Palghar, Over 2,600 Evacuated

Opinion | Gulf Confronts An Ugly Truth About Aligning With America

3,000 Km Away, A Saudi Oil Hit Could End Up Hurting Every Indian Wallet

AIADMK Within DMK? OPS Entry Rekindles Debate Over Political 'Homecomings'

Top International Headlines (March 3)

3 US F-15 Jets Shot Down By Kuwaiti Air Defences In Friendly Fire Incident | Live Updates

Why India Has Not Condemned Khamenei's Death

Iran Claims Its Nuclear Facility Hit By US-Israel, Watchdog Says Not True

Iran Enters Survival Mode After Assassination Of Supreme Leader Khamenei

Top Sports Headlines (March 3)

"I Wouldn't Even Keep Him In Team": Afridi Slams 'Next Pakistan Captain'

Pakistan Salute Sanju Samson After Heroic Knock vs WI: "Bit Of Virat Kohli"

Not Samson, India Awards 'Impact Player' Medal To This Star Upon Semis Entry

BCCI Approach Harbhajan, Zaheer, Ask To Attend Pre-IPL 'Specialized Camps'

Gambhir's Honest Remark On Samson 'Selection' Dilemma: 'Needed A Break'

Top Business Headlines (March 3)