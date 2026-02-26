School Assembly News Headlines (Feb 27): Top National, World, Sports Updates

School Assembly News Headlines (February 27): Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 27): Amid an escalating row over the NCERT Class 8 textbook chapter on "corruption" in the judiciary, Prime Minister Modi has sought accountability to be fixed. The Supreme Court demanded the names of those behind the corruption chapter in the NCERT book. There is "no place for terrorism in the world," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday in a strong joint statement with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Take a look at the top stories making headlines today.
Top National Headlines (February 27)
- PM Modi Unhappy With NCERT Judiciary Chapter, Wants Accountability Fixed: Sources
- Kannada Director Beaten Up With Hockey Sticks, Actor Among 11 Arrested
- Andhra Tribal Students Sit In Potholes In Unique Protest For Road To School
- "We Say 'Stop Mining' And You Stop": Supreme Court To Aravalli Hills Miners
- Centre Had No Intention Of Disrespecting Judiciary: Minister On NCERT Row
- No Fee For Air Ticket Changes Within 48 Hours: Aviation Body
Top International Headlines (February 27)
- "No Place For Terrorism": PM Modi's Message For World Peace From Israel
- Jamaat Chief Blasts Bangladesh President After Explosive Yunus Regime Claims
- 'J&K Development Budget More Than Pak IMF Bailout': India's 'La La Land' Jibe
- Canada Changes Tune On 'Indian Interference' Ahead Of PM Carney's India Visit
Top Sports Headlines (February 27)
- India's Latest T20 World Cup Semi-final Qualification Scenario As South Africa Beat West Indies
- South Africa Hammer West Indies By Nine Wickets, Help India In Semis Race
- Lionel Messi Says Not Learning English A Regret: "You Feel Half Ignorant"
- Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Arjun Tendulkar Send Warning To IPL Rivals With Fiery Knocks
Top Education News (February 27)
- JEE Main 2026: Application Correction Window Opens On February 27
- NCERT To Rewrite Class 8 Chapter On Judiciary After Calling It 'Error Of Judgement'