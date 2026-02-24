Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (February 25): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 25): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

School News Headlines: El Mencho's Girlfriend Was Key In Taking Down The Drug Lord

Top National Headlines (February 25)

  • NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book Lists "Corruption At Various Levels" In Judiciary
  • Several Coaching Centres Likely Involved In Maharashtra Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leak, Probe Reveals
  • As Stealth Trumps Dogfights, India Eyes 5th Generation Russian Fighter Jets
  • "Money Recovered Within 24 Hours": Nayab Saini On Rs 578 Crore Fraud At IDFC First Bank
  • Congress MP Claims Shivaji Image Used As Gender Sign Outside Haryana Toilet
  • Youth Congress Chief Arrested Over Shirtless Protest During AI Impact Summit
  • Meerut Rapid Train Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Full Day After Launch
  • His Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Journey To Save 1 Killed 7
  • '250 Officers, 50 Lakh Claims': Judiciary Rushes To Help Poll Body In Bengal
  • Massive Irregularities At Madhya Pradesh's Only Medical University: Auditor

Top International Headlines (February 25)

  • El Mencho's Girlfriend Was Key In Taking Down The Drug Lord
  • "Attacks By Pakistanis": Owner After Shutting Down Indian Eatery In London
  • Why Trump's New 15% Tariffs Can Again Land In Legal Trouble
  • Canada's Big Move Against Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Before PM Carney's India Visit
  • Canada Signals India Ties Reset With PM Carney's Delhi Visit On Feb 26
  • 11,000 Flights Grounded, 500,000 Homes Left Without Power As Storm Hits US

Top Sports Headlines (February 25)

  • The NRR Drama: Results India Need To Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinals
  • Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates, Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir
  • Exclusive - "Won't Be Right If We Keep Cursing": PBKS Star Nehal Wadhera On IPL 2025 Final Heartbreak
  • T20 World Cup Semifinal Scenario: What West Indies' Huge Win Against Zimbabwe Means For India
  • 22 Years Later, Steve Bucknor Breaks Silence On Controversial Sachin Tendulkar LBW: "Was A Mistake"

Top Business Headlines (February 25)

  • Gold, Silver Prices On February 24: Gold Crosses Rs 1.60-Lakh Mark, Silver Trades Flat On MCX
  • AI Tsunami Is Coming: Anthropic's Dario Amodei On Why Society Is Missing The Big Picture
  • Uniform US Tariff Would Benefit Some Asia-Pacific Economies: Moody's Analytics
  • Kerala To Keralam: Union Cabinet Approves Name Change Of 'God's Own Country'
