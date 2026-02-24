School Assembly News Headlines (February 25): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 25): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 25)

NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book Lists "Corruption At Various Levels" In Judiciary

Several Coaching Centres Likely Involved In Maharashtra Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leak, Probe Reveals

As Stealth Trumps Dogfights, India Eyes 5th Generation Russian Fighter Jets

"Money Recovered Within 24 Hours": Nayab Saini On Rs 578 Crore Fraud At IDFC First Bank

Congress MP Claims Shivaji Image Used As Gender Sign Outside Haryana Toilet

Youth Congress Chief Arrested Over Shirtless Protest During AI Impact Summit

Meerut Rapid Train Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Full Day After Launch

His Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Journey To Save 1 Killed 7

'250 Officers, 50 Lakh Claims': Judiciary Rushes To Help Poll Body In Bengal

Massive Irregularities At Madhya Pradesh's Only Medical University: Auditor

Top International Headlines (February 25)

El Mencho's Girlfriend Was Key In Taking Down The Drug Lord

"Attacks By Pakistanis": Owner After Shutting Down Indian Eatery In London

Why Trump's New 15% Tariffs Can Again Land In Legal Trouble

Canada's Big Move Against Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Before PM Carney's India Visit

Canada Signals India Ties Reset With PM Carney's Delhi Visit On Feb 26

11,000 Flights Grounded, 500,000 Homes Left Without Power As Storm Hits US

Top Sports Headlines (February 25)

The NRR Drama: Results India Need To Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinals

Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates, Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir

Exclusive - "Won't Be Right If We Keep Cursing": PBKS Star Nehal Wadhera On IPL 2025 Final Heartbreak

T20 World Cup Semifinal Scenario: What West Indies' Huge Win Against Zimbabwe Means For India

22 Years Later, Steve Bucknor Breaks Silence On Controversial Sachin Tendulkar LBW: "Was A Mistake"

Top Business Headlines (February 25)