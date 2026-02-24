School Assembly News Headlines (February 25): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School News Headlines: El Mencho's Girlfriend Was Key In Taking Down The Drug Lord
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 25): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 25)
- NCERT Class 8 Social Science Book Lists "Corruption At Various Levels" In Judiciary
- Several Coaching Centres Likely Involved In Maharashtra Class 12 Chemistry Paper Leak, Probe Reveals
- As Stealth Trumps Dogfights, India Eyes 5th Generation Russian Fighter Jets
- "Money Recovered Within 24 Hours": Nayab Saini On Rs 578 Crore Fraud At IDFC First Bank
- Congress MP Claims Shivaji Image Used As Gender Sign Outside Haryana Toilet
- Youth Congress Chief Arrested Over Shirtless Protest During AI Impact Summit
- Meerut Rapid Train Crosses 1 Lakh Riders On First Full Day After Launch
- His Family Borrowed 7 Lakh For Air Ambulance, Journey To Save 1 Killed 7
- '250 Officers, 50 Lakh Claims': Judiciary Rushes To Help Poll Body In Bengal
- Massive Irregularities At Madhya Pradesh's Only Medical University: Auditor
Top International Headlines (February 25)
- El Mencho's Girlfriend Was Key In Taking Down The Drug Lord
- "Attacks By Pakistanis": Owner After Shutting Down Indian Eatery In London
- Why Trump's New 15% Tariffs Can Again Land In Legal Trouble
- Canada's Big Move Against Mumbai Attack Accused Tahawwur Rana Before PM Carney's India Visit
- Canada Signals India Ties Reset With PM Carney's Delhi Visit On Feb 26
- 11,000 Flights Grounded, 500,000 Homes Left Without Power As Storm Hits US
Top Sports Headlines (February 25)
- The NRR Drama: Results India Need To Qualify For T20 World Cup Semifinals
- Ranji Trophy Final Live Score Updates, Karnataka vs Jammu & Kashmir
- Exclusive - "Won't Be Right If We Keep Cursing": PBKS Star Nehal Wadhera On IPL 2025 Final Heartbreak
- T20 World Cup Semifinal Scenario: What West Indies' Huge Win Against Zimbabwe Means For India
- 22 Years Later, Steve Bucknor Breaks Silence On Controversial Sachin Tendulkar LBW: "Was A Mistake"
Top Business Headlines (February 25)
- Gold, Silver Prices On February 24: Gold Crosses Rs 1.60-Lakh Mark, Silver Trades Flat On MCX
- AI Tsunami Is Coming: Anthropic's Dario Amodei On Why Society Is Missing The Big Picture
- Uniform US Tariff Would Benefit Some Asia-Pacific Economies: Moody's Analytics
- Kerala To Keralam: Union Cabinet Approves Name Change Of 'God's Own Country'