School Assembly News Headlines (February 22): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 22): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 22)

BJP Workers Wave Black Flags At Rahul Gandhi After Congress' Shirtless Protests

Coding At 5, Speaking At AI Summit At 8: Who Is Ranvir Singh Sachdeva?

"Win-Win Partnership": PM Modi On Trade Target Of $20 Billion With Brazil

Nuh Violence Accused Went To UP For His Wedding, Duped Of Rs 30,000

Rahul Gandhi Appears In Maharashtra Court In RSS Defamation Case

World's Data Centres Are Guzzling Power, Water. Does India Have Solutions?

Bengaluru To Goa In 13 Hours, New Vande Bharat To Be Announced Soon

Highways Authority NHAI Plans To End Cash Toll Payments From April 1

JNU Vice Chancellor Sparks Row Over Casteist Remarks On UGC Rules, Students' Union Seeks Resignation

Iranian Tanker Seized By India Spent Days In Pak Waters, Went Dark For Hours

Amit Shah Unveils Rs 6,900-Crore Programme For Border Villages In Assam

Video: Medical Student Assaults Professor After Being Stopped From Cheating

'Need To Work With India At Full Speed On AI': German Minister To NDTV

The Wives And Girlfriends Who Ran Bishnoi Crime Syndicate From The Shadows

"Love His Vision On AI": OpenAI's Sam Altman After Meeting PM Modi

Top International Headlines (February 22)

India Tariffs Cut To 10% As Donald Trump Faces US Supreme Court Setback

Russian Intelligence Seizes Wagner Mercenary Group's Shadow Empire In Africa

'Nothing Changes': Trump's Big Claim On India-US Trade Deal After Tariff Blow

Meet Neal Katyal, Indian-American Lawyer Who Argued Against Trump's Tariffs

'We'll Find New Things To Do': OpenAI's Sam Altman On AI's Impact On Jobs

Top Sports Headlines (February 22)

Allegations Of BCCI, India Getting Undue 'Help' From ICC In T20 World Cup Criticised: "Dimaag Khali Hai?"

Hardik Pandya's Shot Hits Teammate's Knee, Star Leaves Field As India Face Big Injury Scare Ahead Of SA Clash

Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Update: What Happens If Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Gets Washed Out

"Told Such Blatant Lies": Bangladesh Coach Slams Muhammad Yunus's Top Official Over T20 Word Cup Row

Harry Brook's Blunt Message To Indian-Owned The Hundred Franchises: 'It Would Be A Shame Not To See Pakistan Players'

Top Education Headlines (February 22)