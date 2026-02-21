Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (February 22): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 22): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 22): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 22)

  • BJP Workers Wave Black Flags At Rahul Gandhi After Congress' Shirtless Protests
  • Coding At 5, Speaking At AI Summit At 8: Who Is Ranvir Singh Sachdeva?
  • "Win-Win Partnership": PM Modi On Trade Target Of $20 Billion With Brazil
  • Nuh Violence Accused Went To UP For His Wedding, Duped Of Rs 30,000
  • Rahul Gandhi Appears In Maharashtra Court In RSS Defamation Case
  • World's Data Centres Are Guzzling Power, Water. Does India Have Solutions?
  • Bengaluru To Goa In 13 Hours, New Vande Bharat To Be Announced Soon
  • Highways Authority NHAI Plans To End Cash Toll Payments From April 1
  • JNU Vice Chancellor Sparks Row Over Casteist Remarks On UGC Rules, Students' Union Seeks Resignation
  • Iranian Tanker Seized By India Spent Days In Pak Waters, Went Dark For Hours
  • Amit Shah Unveils Rs 6,900-Crore Programme For Border Villages In Assam
  • Video: Medical Student Assaults Professor After Being Stopped From Cheating
  • 'Need To Work With India At Full Speed On AI': German Minister To NDTV
  • The Wives And Girlfriends Who Ran Bishnoi Crime Syndicate From The Shadows
  • "Love His Vision On AI": OpenAI's Sam Altman After Meeting PM Modi

Top International Headlines (February 22)

  • India Tariffs Cut To 10% As Donald Trump Faces US Supreme Court Setback
  • Russian Intelligence Seizes Wagner Mercenary Group's Shadow Empire In Africa
  • 'Nothing Changes': Trump's Big Claim On India-US Trade Deal After Tariff Blow
  • Meet Neal Katyal, Indian-American Lawyer Who Argued Against Trump's Tariffs
  • 'We'll Find New Things To Do': OpenAI's Sam Altman On AI's Impact On Jobs

Top Sports Headlines (February 22)

  • Allegations Of BCCI, India Getting Undue 'Help' From ICC In T20 World Cup Criticised: "Dimaag Khali Hai?"
  • Hardik Pandya's Shot Hits Teammate's Knee, Star Leaves Field As India Face Big Injury Scare Ahead Of SA Clash
  • Pakistan vs New Zealand Weather Update: What Happens If Pak vs NZ T20 World Cup Super 8 Match Gets Washed Out
  • "Told Such Blatant Lies": Bangladesh Coach Slams Muhammad Yunus's Top Official Over T20 Word Cup Row
  • Harry Brook's Blunt Message To Indian-Owned The Hundred Franchises: 'It Would Be A Shame Not To See Pakistan Players'

Top Education Headlines (February 22)

  • IITs To Allow Students To Study Across Campuses Starting This Academic Year
  • Madhya Pradesh Teacher Shares Class 10 Question Paper On WhatsApp, Officials Clarify Paper Not "Leaked"
  • CBSE Orders Schools To Reduce Academic Pressure, Strengthen Counselling
  • CBSE Class 10 English Exam Balanced

 

