School Assembly News Headlines (February 14): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 14): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

School News Headlines: Australia Embarrassed By Zimbabwe In T20 World Cup

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 14):  A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 14)

  • Air India Flew Plane 8 Times Without Airworthiness Permit, Fined Rs 1 Crore
  • 'Godman', Poison Laddoo, 'Djinn' Ritual: How Delhi Triple Murder Was Executed
  • India Loses Visa-Free Entry To Two Countries In 2026 Despite 10-Place Passport Ranking Jump
  • Dehradun Property Dealer Shot Dead 500 Metres From Senior Cop's Residence
  • "Won't Allow Anyone To Touch Aravallis": Supreme Court On Safari Plea
  • Seva Teerth Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Rs 100 Commemorative Coin
  • How Much Will 10 Grams Of Gold Cost You Today? Check Rates In Your City
  • CCTV Shows Car Running Over Madhya Pradesh Man Twice, Then Fleeing
  • "Like Bangladesh": India To Get '0% Tariff' Deal From US On Textiles
  • After 17 Years In Exile, Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Set To Become PM

Top International Headlines (February 14)

  • On Camera, Midair Explosion Leaves Jet Engine Shredded, Passengers Terrified
  • How Jaish And Lashkar Are Gaining Ground By Recruiting Women
  • Pakistan Went On Damage-Control Overdrive After Washington's India Map Post
  • AI Bot Tries To Publicly Shame Developer After Its Code Gets Rejected
  • NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Captures Rare Cosmic Couple
  • Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak Minister

Top Sports Headline (February 14)

  • Australia Embarrassed By Zimbabwe In T20 World Cup 2026, Blow Super 8 Hopes
  • USA vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
  • Pakistan's Mohammad Amir Crosses Line, Makes Insulting Remark Against Abhishek Sharma
  • Fans Dial Babar Azam After Australia's Shock Loss To Zimbabwe In T20 World Cup
  • "2kg Down": Abhishek Sharma Shares Health Update Ahead Of Pakistan Clash In T20 World Cup

Top Business Headlines (February 14)

  • Reliance Industries Gets US Licence to Directly Buy Venezuelan Crude
  • Ola Electric Q3 Results: Loss Narrows; Revenue Plunges 55%
  • Gujarat Government Appoints Uday Kotak As Chairman Of GIFT City: Reports
  • Make In India Boost: France's Safran Ready To Build Local Assembly Line Under Rafale Deal, Says Report
  • HUL's Demerged Ice-Cream Arm Kwality Wall's To Make D-Street Debut On Feb 16
