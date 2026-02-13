School Assembly News Headlines (February 14): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 14): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 14)

Air India Flew Plane 8 Times Without Airworthiness Permit, Fined Rs 1 Crore

'Godman', Poison Laddoo, 'Djinn' Ritual: How Delhi Triple Murder Was Executed

India Loses Visa-Free Entry To Two Countries In 2026 Despite 10-Place Passport Ranking Jump

Dehradun Property Dealer Shot Dead 500 Metres From Senior Cop's Residence

"Won't Allow Anyone To Touch Aravallis": Supreme Court On Safari Plea

Seva Teerth Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Rs 100 Commemorative Coin

How Much Will 10 Grams Of Gold Cost You Today? Check Rates In Your City

CCTV Shows Car Running Over Madhya Pradesh Man Twice, Then Fleeing

"Like Bangladesh": India To Get '0% Tariff' Deal From US On Textiles

After 17 Years In Exile, Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Set To Become PM

Top International Headlines (February 14)

On Camera, Midair Explosion Leaves Jet Engine Shredded, Passengers Terrified

How Jaish And Lashkar Are Gaining Ground By Recruiting Women

Pakistan Went On Damage-Control Overdrive After Washington's India Map Post

AI Bot Tries To Publicly Shame Developer After Its Code Gets Rejected

NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Captures Rare Cosmic Couple

Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak Minister

Top Sports Headline (February 14)

Australia Embarrassed By Zimbabwe In T20 World Cup 2026, Blow Super 8 Hopes

USA vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir Crosses Line, Makes Insulting Remark Against Abhishek Sharma

Fans Dial Babar Azam After Australia's Shock Loss To Zimbabwe In T20 World Cup

"2kg Down": Abhishek Sharma Shares Health Update Ahead Of Pakistan Clash In T20 World Cup

Top Business Headlines (February 14)