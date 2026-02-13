School Assembly News Headlines (February 14): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School News Headlines: Australia Embarrassed By Zimbabwe In T20 World Cup
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 14): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 14)
- Air India Flew Plane 8 Times Without Airworthiness Permit, Fined Rs 1 Crore
- 'Godman', Poison Laddoo, 'Djinn' Ritual: How Delhi Triple Murder Was Executed
- India Loses Visa-Free Entry To Two Countries In 2026 Despite 10-Place Passport Ranking Jump
- Dehradun Property Dealer Shot Dead 500 Metres From Senior Cop's Residence
- "Won't Allow Anyone To Touch Aravallis": Supreme Court On Safari Plea
- Seva Teerth Inauguration: PM Narendra Modi Unveils Rs 100 Commemorative Coin
- How Much Will 10 Grams Of Gold Cost You Today? Check Rates In Your City
- CCTV Shows Car Running Over Madhya Pradesh Man Twice, Then Fleeing
- "Like Bangladesh": India To Get '0% Tariff' Deal From US On Textiles
- After 17 Years In Exile, Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman Set To Become PM
Top International Headlines (February 14)
- On Camera, Midair Explosion Leaves Jet Engine Shredded, Passengers Terrified
- How Jaish And Lashkar Are Gaining Ground By Recruiting Women
- Pakistan Went On Damage-Control Overdrive After Washington's India Map Post
- AI Bot Tries To Publicly Shame Developer After Its Code Gets Rejected
- NASA's Hubble Space Telescope Captures Rare Cosmic Couple
- Imran Khan To Be Shifted To New Jail With Medical Facilities: Pak Minister
Top Sports Headline (February 14)
- Australia Embarrassed By Zimbabwe In T20 World Cup 2026, Blow Super 8 Hopes
- USA vs Netherlands Live Score Updates, T20 World Cup 2026
- Pakistan's Mohammad Amir Crosses Line, Makes Insulting Remark Against Abhishek Sharma
- Fans Dial Babar Azam After Australia's Shock Loss To Zimbabwe In T20 World Cup
- "2kg Down": Abhishek Sharma Shares Health Update Ahead Of Pakistan Clash In T20 World Cup
Top Business Headlines (February 14)
- Reliance Industries Gets US Licence to Directly Buy Venezuelan Crude
- Ola Electric Q3 Results: Loss Narrows; Revenue Plunges 55%
- Gujarat Government Appoints Uday Kotak As Chairman Of GIFT City: Reports
- Make In India Boost: France's Safran Ready To Build Local Assembly Line Under Rafale Deal, Says Report
- HUL's Demerged Ice-Cream Arm Kwality Wall's To Make D-Street Debut On Feb 16