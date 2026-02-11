School Assembly News Headlines (February 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 12)
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 12): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.
Top National Headlines (February 12)
- Haryana Man Chokes Girlfriend To Death, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops
- Centre Opposes Sonam Wangchuk's Release: What Preventive Detention Rules Say
- Fear, Rumours Swirl In Madhya Pradesh As MLA Goes Missing For A Month
- Rahul Gandhi Walks Up To Ministers Briefing Reporters, They Leave
- India's Quiet 'Pulses Revolution' To Serve 100% Homegrown Dal
- Bengaluru School Principal Alleges Sexual Harassment By Father-In-Law
- On Camera, 2 Cousins Killed As School Bus Runs Over Scooter In Bengaluru
- Lottery Baron's Son Launches New Party, Will Contest Polls In Puducherry
- 'Credit Kahin Kam Nahin': Nirmala Sitharaman Says No State Shortchanged In Budget
- Reading too much into Sonam Wangchuk speeches: Top Court Questions Detention
Top International Headlines (February 12)
- 'US Used Pak, Threw Away Like Toilet Paper': Khawaja Asif's Big Admission
- The End Of Sheikh Hasina's Reign: July 2024 Bangladesh Uprising Revisited | Live Updates
- Key Revisions Within 24 Hours In US Factsheet On India Deal, Pulses Removed
- US Removes Post On India Trade Deal With Map Including PoK, Aksai Chin
- 'Soggy Poppadums' vs 'Fine Tandoori': UK MPs Debate India Trade Deal
Top Business Headlines (February 12)
- Q3 Results Live Updates: LG Electronics Profit Slumps 61%, Lenskart Reports Strong Quarter
- AI Spells End Of SaaS? Bain & Co's Analysis Illustrates Five Broad Scenarios
- Exporters Cheer US Trade Deal, Flag Fineprint, Tariff Clarity As Key Next Steps
- Lenskart Q3 Results: Profit Swells Exponentially To Rs 131 Crore, Revenue Jumps Nearly 40%
- Exporters Cheer US Trade Deal, Flag Fineprint, Tariff Clarity As Key Next Steps
Top Sports Headline (February 12)
- "Ek Minute Bhai": Siraj Loses Cool At Uncontrolled Crowd In Viral Video
- Bumrah's Toe-Crushing Yorker Leaves Teammate In Pain Ahead Of Namibia Clash
- "Pressure Is On India": Namibia Star Stuns All With Bold Take Ahead Of Clash
- 'Didn't Cancel': Report Provides Fresh Angle To Pakistan T20 World Cup 'Boycott' U-Turn
- Vaibhav Suryavanshi Receives Grandest Praise Yet, Compared To This West Indies Legend: "Exactly The Same"