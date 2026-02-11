Advertisement

School Assembly News Headlines (February 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 12): Stay updated and be ready to share your thoughts in the morning with these School Assembly News Headlines.

Read Time: 3 mins
Share
School Assembly News Headlines (February 12): Top National, World, Business, Sports News
School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 12)

School Assembly News Headlines Today (February 12): A glimpse into news from national, international, sports, and education sectors will keep you updated throughout the day. Take a sneak peek from around the world before the day starts. From political developments shaping nations to breakthroughs in classrooms and thrilling moments in stadiums, the day promises a dynamic mix of events. Stay informed with the highlights that matter most. Let's dive into the headlines that are setting the tone for today.

Top National Headlines (February 12)

  • Haryana Man Chokes Girlfriend To Death, Then Dies By Suicide: Cops
  • Centre Opposes Sonam Wangchuk's Release: What Preventive Detention Rules Say
  • Fear, Rumours Swirl In Madhya Pradesh As MLA Goes Missing For A Month
  • Rahul Gandhi Walks Up To Ministers Briefing Reporters, They Leave
  • India's Quiet 'Pulses Revolution' To Serve 100% Homegrown Dal
  • Bengaluru School Principal Alleges Sexual Harassment By Father-In-Law
  • On Camera, 2 Cousins Killed As School Bus Runs Over Scooter In Bengaluru
  • Lottery Baron's Son Launches New Party, Will Contest Polls In Puducherry
  • 'Credit Kahin Kam Nahin': Nirmala Sitharaman Says No State Shortchanged In Budget
  • Reading too much into Sonam Wangchuk speeches: Top Court Questions Detention

Top International Headlines (February 12)

  • 'US Used Pak, Threw Away Like Toilet Paper': Khawaja Asif's Big Admission
  • The End Of Sheikh Hasina's Reign: July 2024 Bangladesh Uprising Revisited | Live Updates
  • Key Revisions Within 24 Hours In US Factsheet On India Deal, Pulses Removed
  • US Removes Post On India Trade Deal With Map Including PoK, Aksai Chin
  • 'Soggy Poppadums' vs 'Fine Tandoori': UK MPs Debate India Trade Deal

Top Business Headlines (February 12)

  • Q3 Results Live Updates: LG Electronics Profit Slumps 61%, Lenskart Reports Strong Quarter
  • AI Spells End Of SaaS? Bain & Co's Analysis Illustrates Five Broad Scenarios
  • Exporters Cheer US Trade Deal, Flag Fineprint, Tariff Clarity As Key Next Steps
  • Lenskart Q3 Results: Profit Swells Exponentially To Rs 131 Crore, Revenue Jumps Nearly 40%
  • Exporters Cheer US Trade Deal, Flag Fineprint, Tariff Clarity As Key Next Steps

Top Sports Headline (February 12)

  • "Ek Minute Bhai": Siraj Loses Cool At Uncontrolled Crowd In Viral Video
  • Bumrah's Toe-Crushing Yorker Leaves Teammate In Pain Ahead Of Namibia Clash
  • "Pressure Is On India": Namibia Star Stuns All With Bold Take Ahead Of Clash
  • 'Didn't Cancel': Report Provides Fresh Angle To Pakistan T20 World Cup 'Boycott' U-Turn
  • Vaibhav Suryavanshi Receives Grandest Praise Yet, Compared To This West Indies Legend: "Exactly The Same"
Show full article

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

Follow us:
School Assembly News Headlines February 12, School Assembly News Headlines Today February 12, School Assembly News Headlines
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com