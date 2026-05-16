Vijay Announces Farm Loan Waivers, Extended Screening Of Movies

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay has allowed five screenings a day for newly released Tamil movies for a week after release. He has also offered a major crop loan waiver scheme for farmers -- offering significant relief to small and marginal farmers who availed loans through cooperative banks.

The farmers, however, are disappointed. They have pointed out that the TVK manifesto had promised a total farm loan waiver for those holding upto five acres of land. The TVK has not commented on the matter.



The waivers were announced after a high-level review meeting on the matter which was attended by the Chief Minister.

In a statement, the government said complete waiver will be given to any marginal farmer who has a debt of less than Rs 50,000. If small farmers have less than Rs 50,000 as debt, then 50 per cent of the debt amount will be waived.

If the amount is more than Rs 50,000, the debt amount will be waived as per government conditions.

Those with loans ranging between Rs 50,001 and Rs 60,000 will receive a waiver of Rs 40,000, while loans between Rs 60,001 and Rs 70,000 will get a waiver of Rs 30,000.

Farmers with loans ranging from Rs 70,001 to Rs 80,000 will receive a relief of Rs 20,000.

For loans between Rs 80,001 and Rs 1 lakh, the waiver amount has been fixed at Rs 10,000, while those with crop loans above Rs 1 lakh will receive a waiver of Rs 5,000.

Also, loans will be waived for farmers who got loan between May 1, 2025 and February 28, 2026.

Officials said the initiative is expected to provide substantial financial support to farmers and reduce the debt burden in the agricultural sector.

As for the five film shows at movie halls, a post from the Chief Minister's official X handle read: "On 16.05.2026, representatives of the film industry met the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, S. Joseph Vijay, and submitted various requests. One of their key demands was to permit all theatres across Tamil Nadu to screen five shows per day for all films".

The post also said on local festival days or public holidays, one special extra show is allowed.