Another Setback For AIADMK, Three MLAs Cross Over To Vijay's TVK

Tamil Nadu's opposition AIADMK, still trying to recuperate from the defeat in the recently held assembly polls and the subsequent vertical split over support to Vijay's TVK for government formation, has suffered another setback. Three MLAs of the AIADMK resigned today and joined Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam.

Aragatham Kumaravel, Jayakumar and Sathyabhama were said to be from the camp of SP Velumani.

The MLAs met Tamil Nadu minister Aadhav Arjuna, who is also a key aide of Vijay, sources said. Accompanied by Arjuna, the MLAs then went to meet the Speaker and handed their resignation, which got accepted.

The AIADMK has called it horse-trading, pointing out that the MLAs were joined by Aadhav Arjuna before they had even submitted their resignations. "This is a planned move," the party said.

The demand to join hands with Vijay was the issue over which a section of party MLAs fell out with party chief and former Chief Minister E Palaniswami.

Velumani and their supporters had wanted to back Vijay during the trust vote, but Palaniswami had disagreed. Finally, 24 rebels had backed Vijay during the vote. The AIADMK has filed a complaint with the Speaker under the Anti-Defection law.