Mekedatu Dam Row Turns 1st Political Test For Vijay's Government In Tamil Nadu

The Mekedatu dam dispute has once again raised a controversy between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, and this time, it has turned into the first major political challenge for Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay's newly formed government.

The issue began after Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the state would soon submit a revised detailed project report (DPR) for the Mekedatu project to the Union government and move ahead with the process. Shivakumar also reportedly said Tamil Nadu had "no right" to oppose the project.

His remarks triggered immediate backlash across Tamil Nadu.

Reacting sharply, KN Nehru of the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam said, "DK Shivakumar's remarks show his arrogance." He accused the Karnataka leader of assuming that Tamil Nadu now has a "weak coalition government" after the change in power.

"It looks like he is speaking this way thinking there will be no opposition because his Congress party is also part of the ruling alliance here," Nehru said.

Calling the Mekedatu project a "betrayal of Tamil Nadu," Nehru warned that the proposed reservoir would create fear among delta farmers who depend on Cauvery water for irrigation. He also targeted Vijay, saying, "People are waiting to see whether the chief minister will at least now open his mouth and speak."

Nehru asked Vijay to convey firmly to the Congress government in Karnataka that "all political parties in Tamil Nadu stand together with one voice on the Cauvery issue."

Anbumani Ramadoss of the PMK accused Karnataka of misleading people over the Supreme Court verdict. "The Supreme Court never said Tamil Nadu cannot oppose the Mekedatu project. That is a blatant lie," Anbumani said.

He warned that a dam at Mekedatu could affect irrigation in 14 districts and drinking water supply for nearly five crore people in Tamil Nadu.

AIADMK chief Edappadi K Palaniswami questioned what he called the silence of the ruling government. "Can a government dependent on Congress take a firm stand against the Karnataka Congress government?" he asked. "If a dam comes up at Mekedatu, the delta districts will become deserts."

Congress MP Manickam Tagore also strongly opposed Shivakumar's remarks and opposed Karnataka's ambition.

"The Supreme Court and the Cauvery Water Management Authority have already made it clear that no new dam can be built across the Cauvery river without the consent of Tamil Nadu," Tagore said.

"Despite this, Shivakumar continues to make provocative statements, disregarding legal directives and the principles of federalism," he said. "Cauvery is not a political weapon. It is the lifeline of crores of people in Tamil Nadu," he added, and asked the Union government to reject the proposal.

(With inputs from Swarnamathi A)