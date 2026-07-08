Kareena Kapoor Drools Over "Hot Husband" Saif Ali Khan In Beach Holiday Pics

Kareena Kapoor Khan's summer has been going well, and the actress is having a wonderful time on her beach vacation. But that's not the only reason. It's her “hot husband”.

The actress treated her followers to the latest loved-up snapshots featuring Saif Ali Khan in his element by the sea. Dressed in bright orange swim shorts, he was seen walking out of the water with his toned physique on full display. His hair was slicked back from the swim as he made his way to the shore.

Kareena couldn't resist his charm and wrote in the caption, "Summer's going well. #HotHusband."

Reacting to the post, one user wrote, "Undoubtedly, handsdown the best and the hottest couple of Bollywood."

Many praised Saif's toned physique and said the images instantly reminded them of his iconic beach look from Race 2.

Kareena Kapoor has never shied away from expressing her admiration for Saif Ali Khan. Over the years, the actress has affectionately referred to Saif as her "hot husband" on more than one occasion.

Last year, Kareena shared a photo of Saif looking suave in a loose blue shirt paired with wide-legged denim pants. The Kurbaan star completed his look with white sneakers, sunglasses and a classic watch.

In the caption, Kareena wrote “Acha, why so hot?” along with a heart-eyed emoji.

Before this, Kareena Kapoor posted another picture of Saif from their beach vacay and called him a 'hot husband'. The image featured the actor in a shirt that read, "Beach Gstaad," and navy blue shorts. The side note read, "Is he advertising the next holiday destination ….while still on holiday!!!???? #My hot husband. #My Saifu."

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan began dating while filming for Tashan in 2007. After dating for five years, the couple got married in a private ceremony in Mumbai in 2012. They welcomed their elder son, Taimur Ali Khan, in 2016, followed by their second son, Jehangir Ali Khan, in 2021.