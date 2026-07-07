Ram Kapoor Reveals He Had 'Too Many Affairs' Before Marrying Gautami

Actor Ram Kapoor made a candid confession about his love life before marrying Gautami Kapoor during a recent episode of Lock Upp 2. Speaking openly on the reality show, the actor revealed that he had "too many" relationships before marriage and even described himself as a "playboy".

Ram Kapoor Opens Up About His Dating Life

During the episode, contestant Shreya Kalra asked Ram Kapoor how many affairs he had had. Responding with honesty, the actor first spoke about his married life and said, "After marriage, not a single one."

When asked about his relationships before marriage, Ram admitted that he had lost count. "Before? I was a playboy," he said. As Shreya pressed him for a number, he replied, "Can't count."

Ram Recalls Ekta Kapoor's Warning To Gautami

Ram also shared an interesting story from the time he and Gautami decided to get married. According to the actor, his close friend Ekta Kapoor was worried about Gautami after hearing the news of their wedding because of his dating reputation.

Recalling the incident, Ram said, "Okay I'll tell you honestly. When everyone came to know that Gautami and Ram are getting married, Ekta, who is my friend, she called Gautami Kapoor and told her, 'What are you doing? He's had so many affairs. What are you doing?' Ekta was worried for her. And I acknowledge that what Ekta did was right because I was that man."

Ram And Gautami's Love Story

Ram Kapoor first met Gautami on the sets of the television show Ghar Ek Mandir in 2000. The two fell in love while working together and dated for a few years before getting married on February 14, 2003.

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The couple have now been married for over two decades and are parents to two children, daughter Sia and son Aks.