<i>Alpha</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Alia Bhatt's Film Earns Rs 3.85 Crore On First Monday

Alia Bhatt's spy film Alpha faced a crucial Monday test. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.85 crore on its first Monday, registering a sharp fall from the weekend numbers.

Breaking down the numbers

On Monday, Alpha minted Rs 3.85 crore across 6,997 shows. This brings total India gross collections to ₹45.34 crore and total India net collections to ₹37.85 crore so far, as per Sacnilk.

Overseas, the film collected ₹1.50 crore on Day 4, taking its total overseas gross to ₹18.30 crore. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹63.64 crore.

Sacnilk, in its verdict, wrote: “As the film moves through the rest of its first week, the focus will be on whether it can stabilize its daily collections to ensure a steady, long-term run. The coming days will determine how well this character-focused approach resonates with the broader audience.”

Alpha marks a significant departure in the YRF spy-verse as its first female-led spy film; all its predecessors were fronted by male superstars.

About Alpha

Headlined by Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, Alpha is the seventh film in the spy franchise after Ek Tha Tiger, Tiger Zinda Hai, Tiger 3, War, War 2, and Pathaan. The film is directed by Shiv Rawail of The Railway Men fame.

Alpha was first scheduled to release on December 25 last year, then later slated for April this year.

Closer to the original release date, a YRF spokesperson said in November that the film was delayed due to VFX work.

“Alpha is an extremely special film for us and we want to present it in its most cinematic form. We have realised that the VFX will take a little longer than initially assumed. We want to leave no stone unturned to make Alpha a theatrical experience for everyone to cherish. Thus, we will now release the film on April 17, 2026,” the banner's spokesperson said