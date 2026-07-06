Sunita Ahuja Breaks Down, Refuses To Eat At <i>Lock Upp</i>: 'Govinda <i>Mana Kar Raha Tha Mat Ja</i>'

Sunita Ahuja, known for her blunt tongue, recently broke down in tears on the reality show Lock Upp. She refused to eat with the other inmates and hurled abuses at the makers, alleging that the housemates were not provided good food. During her emotional breakdown, Sunita said Govinda had warned her not to join the show.

After refusing to eat, Sunita used abusive language and said, "We have to beg for food now? All of you should stand with me. All my kids are also hungry. The soup tastes like cow's piss. Added with some ***t too."

After spending a night on an empty stomach, Sunita said the next morning, "Just because I am being decent and not my own self, it doesn't mean you do this for footage. I want to leave today! I am done. Mere ko Chi Chi (what she calls Govinda) mana kar raha tha — mat ja, mat ja... Jab jab uska baat nahi maana na pachtayi hoon main (whenever I have not listened to him, I have suffered). I don't even want to stay here."

Next, the makers introduced a task where inmates were asked simple questions that could earn them breakfast.

Sunita refused to take part in the task and said she wanted to quit the show.

She broke down in tears, while Ram Kapoor, who had also not eaten, tried to comfort her. She also refused breakfast, saying she would rather fall sick if that was the only way she could leave the show. She added, "Do they think we are trash?"

Sunita also spoke with host Riteish Deshmukh as she repeatedly said she wanted to quit the show. Riteish comforted her and assured her he would have a conversation about it.

Earlier, in an interview with IANS, Sunita explained her reason for joining Lock Upp: "I said yes to the show because of Netflix and Ektaa. I love Ektaa, and I know she is a very big fan of mine, and I am a very big fan of Netflix. I know myself. I think I will be friends with everyone, especially with those who are honest, because I am very honest. I know I will be the senior-most contestant. The show is about Sach Ya Sazaa. Jo sach nahi bolega, usse saza toh milegi."

Sunita Ahuja has dominated headlines since last year after alleging that Govinda had an extra-marital affair. She has shared many details of their turbulent marriage on various platforms.