Sunita Ahuja Hits Back At Trolls Questioning Her Over Drinking And Partying: "<i>Tere Baap Ka Peeti Hoon</i>?"

Sunita Ahuja has never shied away from speaking her mind, and her latest appearance on Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa is no different.

Govinda's wife delivered a blunt response to trolls who have often criticised her for drinking and partying, making it clear that she has no intention of changing herself to satisfy public opinion.

During the reality show's latest episode, Sunita was asked about the backlash she frequently receives on social media over her lifestyle.

Without wasting a second, she questioned why people were so concerned about what she chose to do in her personal life.

"They can say whatever they want to. I don't give a f**k. Main aapne aap ko nahi badlungi kisi ke liye. Koi kisi ko sukhi nahi dekh sakta pehli baat toh yeh hai. This is what happens. Don't try to f**k around with me. Yeh daaru peeti hai, party karti hai, arey party tere baap ke ghar par karti hoon? Aapne ghar pe karti hoon, aapne ghar par ek bottle piyun yaa 10 bottle piyun. Tere baap ka peeti hoon? (I'm not going to change myself for anyone. First of all, people just can't stand seeing someone else happy. That's what happens. Don't try to f**k around with me. They say, 'She drinks, she parties.' Well, do I party at your father's house? I party in my own home. Whether I drink one bottle or ten bottles in my own house, am I drinking your father's alcohol?)"

Sunita also asserted that she would never change herself to fit society's expectations. According to her, she has always lived life on her own terms and believes she has every right to do so.

Her unapologetic stance struck a chord with many viewers, who praised her confidence and refusal to bow down to online criticism.

The reality show has already put Sunita in the spotlight for a series of candid revelations. Earlier in the season, she made headlines after speaking about her marriage to Govinda and addressing long-standing rumours surrounding their relationship.

She also spoke about Govinda's initial concerns over her participation in Lock Upp, revealing that the actor was worried someone inside the house might hurt her feelings. However, Sunita maintained that she is mentally strong and capable of handling any situation on her own.

Known for her straightforward and unapologetic personality, Sunita's latest remarks have once again sparked conversations online.

While some criticised her comments, many others appreciated her honesty and confidence, saying her response reflected the importance of living authentically rather than seeking validation from strangers on the internet.

Lock Upp: Sach Ya Sazaa also features Ram Kapoor, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shivangi Joshi, Akanksha Chamola, Yogesh Rawat, Akanksha Choudhary, Pamala Serena and Harshad Chopda

The Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan-hosted show can be streamed on Netflix, with new episodes coming every Saturday to Wednesday at 8 pm.

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