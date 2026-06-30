WhatsApp Username Feature: What It Is, How It Works, And Why It Matters

WhatsApp chats may soon feel more like Instagram, only with stronger privacy controls.

The Meta-owned platform is preparing to introduce usernames, letting users connect without sharing their phone numbers, making interactions more private and less intrusive.

The update marks a shift from the current system, where anyone with your phone number can contact you. WhatsApp, which says it has more than 3 billion users globally, has until now relied on phone numbers as the main way to connect.

The upcoming feature is "designed to protect the privacy of your phone number," the company said in a statement.

The latest update comes as Indian fintech founder Kunal Shah takes charge of Meta's WhatsApp, with the company looking to tap into the platform's vast global reach and evolve it into a "superapp" to capture a larger share of fast-growing online payments.

His appointment coincides with Meta's $900 million investment in his venture CRED, in which he will retain a roughly 20% stake while stepping back from an executive role.

What Changes With This Update?

With usernames, your phone number will no longer be automatically visible in certain situations. These include:

When you are added to large group chats

When you message a person for the first time

Restricting access in this way means your number stays private unless you choose to share it.

How Will Usernames Work?

Users will be able to pick a unique username that others can use to contact them instead of a phone number.

Usernames must be between three and 35 characters

At its core, it's designed as a privacy feature rather than a social media identity. There's no searchable directory or suggestions.

People will need to know your exact username to contact you for the first time

A user can set a "username key" to control who can contact them. First-time messages via their username require this key, adding an extra layer of protection. The key can be changed at any time.

Once the feature is live, if you use a username, your phone number will not be visible when you message someone or a business for the first time.

WhatsApp also says most people should choose usernames that are unique and shared only with people they trust. If needed, the app will offer a username generator to help users create one.

How To Reserve A Username?

WhatsApp says the process takes just a few seconds on the latest version of the app.

Go to Settings

Tap Account

Select Username

What About Businesses, Creators, And Organisations?

WhatsApp says companies, organisations and creators with existing accounts on Instagram and Facebook will get a chance to claim their usernames on WhatsApp.

"We also know that some people like creators, small businesses, and organizations may want to maintain a consistent presence online. For them, we reserved an option to claim their existing Instagram or Facebook username on WhatsApp," it said in a statement.

What About Safety And Impersonation?

To prevent any misuse, WhatsApp will hold back certain usernames.

These include names linked to high-profile people or groups such as celebrities, public figures and government entities, to reduce the risk of impersonation.

What Is The Rollout Timeline?

The rollout will take place in stages:

Starting this week, users can reserve a username

The feature itself will launch later this year

It will be introduced gradually over the coming months

Users will be notified in the app when it becomes available in their country

WhatsApp says it has opened early reservations because of its large user base.

"With over three billion people on WhatsApp a lot of names overlap, which is why we're opening reservations early so everyone has the opportunity to select the username that matters to them," it said.

Why Early Reservation Matters?

With millions of users likely to choose similar names, reserving early gives people a better chance of getting the username they want.

"Timing is everything. Join WhatsApp early enough to claim my username before we release this to the world. Time to get yours. A more private way to connect. Coming soon to your WhatsApp," WhatsApp Head Kunal Shah said on X.