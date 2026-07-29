Kunal Shah Tests WhatsApp's New Browser Calling Feature With Mark Zuckerberg

Kunal Shah has shared a screenshot of himself on a WhatsApp video call with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, apparently trying out the platform's new browser calling feature.

Sharing the image on X, the WhatsApp Head wrote, "WhatsApp calls now work in your browser. Your 47 open Chrome tabs finally got company that's actually useful."

The screenshot shows a WhatsApp video call running directly in a Google Chrome browser window, suggesting users can now make video calls on WhatsApp without opening the desktop app. Zuckerberg is seen on the call, while Shah appears in a smaller video window.

WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users make and receive voice and video calls directly from a web browser, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Safari.

Earlier, if you wanted to make a WhatsApp call on your computer, you had to download and install the WhatsApp desktop app. Now, that's no longer necessary. You can simply open web.whatsapp.com in your browser and start calling.

How Does It Work?

Open WhatsApp Web in your browser

Link your phone by scanning the QR code

Select a contact or group

Click the voice or video call button to start a call

Features Available

The browser version includes most of the calling features available on the app, including one-on-one and group voice/video calls, screen sharing, emoji reactions and a calls tab.

Along with announcing WhatsApp's new browser calling feature, Shah also highlighted three other updates rolling out on the platform.

In a post on X, he said the users can now transfer an active group call from one device to another without hanging up using the new Call Transfer feature.

He also said WhatsApp has introduced a Waiting Room feature, which allows the host to approve who can join a group call before they are let in. Another new feature is Background Noise Suppression, which reduces surrounding noise during calls even in loud places.