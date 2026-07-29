Kunal Shah Tests WhatsApp's New Browser Calling Feature With Mark Zuckerberg

- Kunal Shah shared a screenshot of a WhatsApp video call with Mark Zuckerberg on X
- WhatsApp calls now work directly in web browsers like Chrome without the desktop app
- Users can make voice and video calls on WhatsApp Web by scanning a QR code and selecting contacts
Kunal Shah has shared a screenshot of himself on a WhatsApp video call with Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, apparently trying out the platform's new browser calling feature.
Sharing the image on X, the WhatsApp Head wrote, "WhatsApp calls now work in your browser. Your 47 open Chrome tabs finally got company that's actually useful."
The screenshot shows a WhatsApp video call running directly in a Google Chrome browser window, suggesting users can now make video calls on WhatsApp without opening the desktop app. Zuckerberg is seen on the call, while Shah appears in a smaller video window.
WhatsApp calls now work in your browser. Your 47 open Chrome tabs finally got company that's actually useful. pic.twitter.com/TRRqW9bvRV— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) July 28, 2026
WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that lets users make and receive voice and video calls directly from a web browser, such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge or Safari.
Earlier, if you wanted to make a WhatsApp call on your computer, you had to download and install the WhatsApp desktop app. Now, that's no longer necessary. You can simply open web.whatsapp.com in your browser and start calling.
How Does It Work?
- Open WhatsApp Web in your browser
- Link your phone by scanning the QR code
- Select a contact or group
- Click the voice or video call button to start a call
Features Available
The browser version includes most of the calling features available on the app, including one-on-one and group voice/video calls, screen sharing, emoji reactions and a calls tab.
Along with announcing WhatsApp's new browser calling feature, Shah also highlighted three other updates rolling out on the platform.
In a post on X, he said the users can now transfer an active group call from one device to another without hanging up using the new Call Transfer feature.
A few more updates rolling out:— Kunal Shah (@kunalb11) July 28, 2026
*Call Transfer* lets you move an active group call from one device to another without hanging up.
*Waiting Room* lets you approve who joins your group calls before they're let in.
And we've launched *Background Noise Suppression* so your calls…
He also said WhatsApp has introduced a Waiting Room feature, which allows the host to approve who can join a group call before they are let in. Another new feature is Background Noise Suppression, which reduces surrounding noise during calls even in loud places.
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