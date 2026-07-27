Parliament Monsoon Session 2026, Paper Leak, Vande Mantram Bill Live: The Lok Sabha today will take up the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026 for consideration and passing. The Bill, listed as part of the day's legislative business, will be moved by Dr Jitendra Singh, who will also seek leave to introduce the legislation to amend the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Following its introduction, the House is scheduled to take up the Bill for consideration and passage.

The day's proceedings are scheduled to begin at 11:00 am with Question Hour, during which questions listed separately will be taken up for oral answers by ministers.

The Lok Sabha will also consider the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Amendment Bill, 2026. Arjun Ram Meghwal will move that the Bill, which seeks to further amend the Supreme Court (Number of Judges) Act, 1956, be taken into consideration.

The proposed amendment aims to enhance transparency and integrity in the examination system through stricter legal provisions while ensuring that the future of students remains fully protected. Among the key features are stringent penalties, including imprisonment of up to 10 years, a fine of up to Rs 10 crore, confiscation of assets of those found guilty, and the establishment of a mechanism to ensure verdicts are delivered within three months.

The move follows the Union Cabinet's approval on Friday of a Bill and related provisions designed to establish fast-track courts and provide harsher punishment in cases involving paper leaks and examination fraud, according to official sources. The proposed legislation is expected to be taken up in Parliament next week.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session 2026 Live Updates: