Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to resume today after both Houses witnessed repeated disruptions for the second consecutive day over the alleged NEET paper leak, police action against students in the national capital, and the alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.
The protests by Opposition members led to multiple adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.
In the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs raised slogans as soon as the House assembled for Question Hour, pressing for an immediate discussion on the alleged examination irregularities and the police crackdown on protesting students.
The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes. The House was adjourned shortly after convening when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of police action against students, triggering counter-slogans from the treasury benches. Subsequent sittings also saw continued disruptions, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the House for the remainder of the day.
Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates:
Parliament Live Updates: Government Committed To Addressing Youth's Concern: Dharmendra Pradhan
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted on Tuesday that the government is committed to discussing issues related to the NEET and addressing every genuine concern of youngsters on the floor of Parliament.
Pradhan also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for staging a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence and accused him of exploiting students as "political tools" to "manufacture" disruption during the Monsoon session of Parliament.
LoP Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia continue to shamelessly exploit students as political tools to manufacture disruption during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) July 21, 2026
Shri @RahulGandhi and @INCIndia chose to stage a dharna outside the Hon'ble Prime Minister's residence , causing…
Parliament Live Updates: Government Tells Rahul Gandhi It Is Ready For Debate In Parliament On NEET
The government on Tuesday said it is ready to discuss all issues relating to the NEET exam and the movement associated with it in Parliament, after Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi sat on a dharna outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence.
In a strongly worded statement, Minister of State in PMO Jitendra Singh, who along with Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan met Gandhi and urged him to end his sit-in, alleged that the LoP "backtracked" from his earlier demand for a debate and said it does not befit a leader of his stature.
Singh said Rahul Gandhi did not agree to his request and instead demanded that Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must also resign.
The minister also said that the Congress "has not given any notice to date for a formal discussion on this serious matter (NEET issue) as per rules".
"For a senior leader like Shri Rahul Gandhi and the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) to go back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy," the minister said.
"The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement... Shri Rahul Gandhi's behaviour does not align with the principles of democracy," Singh said.
(PTI)