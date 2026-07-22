Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: Parliament's Monsoon Session is set to resume today after both Houses witnessed repeated disruptions for the second consecutive day over the alleged NEET paper leak, police action against students in the national capital, and the alleged theft of donations meant for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

The protests by Opposition members led to multiple adjournments in both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday.

In the Lok Sabha, Opposition MPs raised slogans as soon as the House assembled for Question Hour, pressing for an immediate discussion on the alleged examination irregularities and the police crackdown on protesting students.

The Rajya Sabha witnessed similar scenes. The House was adjourned shortly after convening when Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge sought to raise the issue of police action against students, triggering counter-slogans from the treasury benches. Subsequent sittings also saw continued disruptions, forcing Deputy Chairman Harivansh to adjourn the House for the remainder of the day.

Here Are The Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates: