After Dharna And Detention, Rahul Gandhi's Five Demands To The Centre

Tuesday witnessed unprecedented drama, dharna and detentions as the Opposition upped the ante against the government over the crackdown on student protesters.

The day ended with the Leader of Opposition placing five demands before the Centre, setting the stage for continued political confrontation in Parliament on Wednesday.

Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday accused the government of exploiting students and demanded the resignations of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah over the NEET paper leak controversy.

Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi and several Congress leaders were detained by Delhi Police during a sit-in outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg and later released.

Rahul Gandhi was taken to Chhatrasal Stadium while Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was taken to Mandir Marg police station. Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi visited Priyanka at the police station. Both siblings were released around 9 pm.

While in detention, Rahul Gandhi released a video statement listing five demands from the government:

Resignations of Home Minister Amit Shah and Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Action against police who assaulted students on Monday and withdrawal of cases against students.

Apology from the Prime Minister for Monday's crackdown.

Discussion on the issue in Parliament.

Education and exam reforms at the earliest.

Read | "Owe Students More Than Outrage": Dharmendra Pradhan Slams Rahul Gandhi

Questioning the state of the education system, LoP Rahul Gandhi asked: "Why is the Indian education system collapsing? Why are papers leaking? Why is education so expensive in India? Why do families have to destroy themselves financially to educate their children? These are legitimate questions, and there's absolutely nothing wrong with asking them."

He added that the entire Opposition wanted the issue debated in both the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.

Thanking supporters, he said: "To everyone fighting together for the cause of the students, I thank you all from the bottom of my heart."

The confrontation highlights the deepening rift between the government and the Opposition over paper leaks in competitive examinations, an issue affecting lakhs of students across the country.

Read | "Why Go To Protest When I Could Study, Improve My Score": NEET Topper To NDTV

Earlier on Tuesday, as Rahul Gandhi led the Congress sit-in outside the Prime Minister's residence, Minister of State in the PMO Jitendra Singh met Gandhi at the dharna site and spoke to him for about half an hour, listening to his demands.

Singh later accused Gandhi of "backtracking" from his earlier demand for a debate, saying the Congress leader was now demanding Pradhan's resignation.

"This does not befit a leader of Gandhi's stature. A senior leader like Rahul Gandhi going back on his word is unfortunate and contrary to every norm of democracy," he said.

"The government is ready to discuss in Parliament all issues related to NEET and the associated movement. Rahul Gandhi's behaviour does not align with the principles of democracy," Singh added.

Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is at the centre of the storm, also launched a scathing attack on Gandhi on Tuesday night, accusing him and the Congress of "exploiting students".

"Even after the government conveyed its readiness for a comprehensive discussion, the Congress chose political spectacle over democratic debate. Their objective was never solutions for students, it was disruption for political headlines," the education minister wrote on X.

"For Rahul Gandhi, this is not about students. This is about manufacturing confrontation after every genuine avenue for discussion has been opened," he added.