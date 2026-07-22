"100% Committed To Discussing NEET... We Owe Them Answers": Dharmendra Pradhan

NEET Row: Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday said that the government is “100% committed” to discussing the NEET issue and that students deserve answers, breaking his silence on the ongoing controversy around the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate).

In a social media post on X, Pradhan stated:

“Our Government remains 100% committed to discussing NEET and addressing every genuine concern of our youth on the floor of the House. The students of India deserve far better than being treated as props in a political campaign. They deserve certainty over chaos, solutions over slogans and responsibility over disruption”.

“We owe our students more than outrage. We owe them answers, reforms and accountability. That is exactly what our government remains committed to delivering,” he added.

Pradhan also criticised Congress leader and Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party for allegedly using students as “political tools” during the ongoing protests over the NEET paper leak.

The minister's remarks came hours after LoP Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other opposition leaders, staged a sit-in protest outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at Lok Kalyan Marg, demanding the minister's resignation.

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In his remarks on NEET irregularities, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that strong action was taken against those involved in the "grave sin" of paper leaks so that no one plays with the future of the youth.