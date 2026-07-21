"If Someone Is Hungry, They Eat": Sacked CJP Spokesperson On Burger Video

Vijyeta Dahiya, the former spokesperson of the satirical Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), has hit back at critics after he was removed from his post following a viral video that showed him eating a burger while protesters marched towards Parliament on Monday.

Dahiya told NDTV that the backlash against him was nothing more than "propaganda", insisting that his record of service to the movement spoke for itself.

Delhi Police used tear gas and baton charges against protesters on Monday as they tried to march towards Parliament. The protestors, largely young students, were demanding the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over irregularities in major examinations, including the NEET paper leak and technical problems with the CBSE exam portal.

Police said at least 178 people were injured during the protest, including 118 police personnel. Officers added that around 60 protesters were also hurt.

Giving his account of events, Dahiya said that once the march had concluded and protesters were making their way back to Jantar Mantar, he had stepped away to go home, planning to return later as his presence was needed in the evening.

Speaking to NDTV's Rahesha Sehgal, he said, "Every protester knows that I have given my sweat and blood for the entire protest. Like, I have stood for not 12 hours straight on my feet, debunking all the propaganda, you know, attending the guests and the delegations and doing all sorts of stuff. So it is not about the protesters, it is propaganda."

Responding to the CJP's decision to strip him of his role, Dahiya said he had no objection with the decision if it helped the wider cause. "If you give one sacrifice and if this strengthens the movement, then so be it. It's fine. Vijayeta is not so important. The movement and the larger cause are important. So I have no problem," he said.

The CJP, for its part, issued a statement saying it "strongly condemns the deeply insensitive actions" of Dahiya after his videos surfaced online during Monday's march. The party said, "Such conduct is unacceptable, shows a complete lack of judgment, and is wholly inconsistent with the values and principles of our movement."

Dahiya also reacted to allegations that the CJP's parliament march lacked leadership, pointing out that the party's two other spokespersons, Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, had gone to meet a government representative at the time.

"Seeing the government's urgency, we had delayed the protests. But then the protesters, they started shouting slogans, and they were getting restless. So we started the march," he said.

The CJP said that two of its leaders had met Union Minister JP Nadda and handed over a letter setting out their demands, after the government had reached out to the party. Nadda confirmed the meeting took place and described the atmosphere as "cordial", though he said the proposal for talks had originated from the protesters.

Addressing the burger video, Dahiya said there was nothing wrong with eating when hungry. "See, if someone is hungry, then they do eat. There is nothing wrong about eating, right? I am not the kind of person who would romanticise hunger. Every person in India, I support their right to food and a dignified life. But if I had not eaten anything for a long time, and if I was hungry, and if I had a burger, I mean, I just find it, you know, you know, someone to come after me for staying there," he said.