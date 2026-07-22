Weather Office Predicts Heavy Rain, Widespread Thundershowers Across UP

Rainfall was recorded in different parts of Uttar Pradesh during the 24 hours till Tuesday evening, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said, predicting widespread thundershowers across the state over next few days and heavy rains in isolated places.

A brief spell of rainfall threw normal life out of gear in Prayagraj, with waterlogging reported on key roads and commercial areas across the city. Waterlogged roads disrupted traffic in several parts of the city including Rambagh, causing major inconvenience to people.

In Bareilly, 49 flood posts and 27 relief camps were set up, as the water level in the Ramganga river rose, officials said.

Authorities in Gonda district have stepped up vigil along Ghagra and Saryu embankments as water levels surge.

According to the IMD, on Tuesday, maximum rainfall of 33.2 mm was recorded in Churk, followed by Kanpur (22 mm), Jhansi (19.2 mm) and Hamirpur (11 mm).

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