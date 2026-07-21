CJP Reclaims Jantar Mantar, Says Protest To Continue, Police On Alert

A day after high drama in the national capital, the satirical platform Cockroach Janta Party has said its protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar will continue.

Tuesday morning saw protesters reclaiming the site after police removed the stage and tents from Jantar Mantar following a day of protests and confrontations between protesters and police on Monday.

Protesters started streaming into Jantar Mantar early Tuesday after CJP's call for the protest to continue. Heavy deployment of police and RAF personnel remained at the site.

Monday's march to Parliament saw unprecedented scenes in the national capital as thousands of protesting students hit the roads, leading to chaos, confrontation and police action.

More than 100 policemen and over 60 protesters were injured after police used lathicharge and teargas shells to disperse crowds that at one point came within metres of Parliament.

Police said about 70 protesters were detained during the Monday march and that an FIR had been filed against unidentified persons for violence and vandalism.

In a statement, Delhi Police said protesters displayed "unruly, aggressive and violent" behaviour during the protest. It added that despite repeated warnings and lawful directions, protesters refused to disperse and violated prohibitory orders.

The protesters, on the other hand, accused Delhi Police of using excessive force during the "Sansad Chalo" march, alleging that several students were injured.

Amid the chaos, confrontation and sloganeering, the government on Monday opened communication with protest leaders.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda met CJP spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka at his residence on Monday afternoon. He heard their demands and appealed to them to end their protest.

The CJP team put forth three demands before the Union Minister: the release of Sonam Wangchuk with no restriction on his movement, the resignation of Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and Rs 1 crore compensation for all NEET aspirants who died by suicide following the NEET 2026 paper leaks.

Nadda acknowledged their demands and posted on X that the CJP leaders had submitted a written petition to him around 4 pm. He said the discussion was initiated after CJP approached the government for talks.

After the meeting, CJP's Saurav Das said: "The Minister assured us he will discuss this at the appropriate level. However, no commitments have been made so far. The peaceful protesters will not rest until the demand is met."

Activist Sonam Wangchuk has also announced that he will continue his fast until youth leaders are allowed to meet MPs in Parliament or they come to the hospital in Delhi where he is admitted.

Wangchuk's wife, Gitanjali Angmo, shared a handwritten message from her husband on social media offering solidarity to the protesters.

"I will continue my fast. Seeing the brutality with which peacefully protesting youth are being dealt with, I have decided to continue my fast until the youth leaders are allowed to meet the parliamentarians at Sansad Bhavan or I am allowed to meet them here at the hospital," Wangchuk said in the note, which also bore his signature.