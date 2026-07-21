20-Year-Old Woman In ICU After Being Injured At CJP Protests In Delhi

A 20-year-old woman injured during police action at the Cockroach Janta Party's (CJP) protest in Delhi has been admitted to the intensive care unit (ICU) at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital, sources said on Tuesday.

According to sources, a total of 90 students were injured during Monday's protests in the national capital.

Sources said that the woman collided with a barricade during police crackdown on protesters at Jantar Mantar. By Tuesday morning, 79 injured students had been discharged from hospitals.

Chaos erupted during the CJP's 'Sansad Chalo' march, which drew thousands of supporters and students who attempted to march from Jantar Mantar to Parliament. Protesters demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over alleged irregularities in examinations, including the NEET-UG paper leak controversy.

Photo Credit: ANI

Delhi Police said more than 118 police personnel and around 60 protesters were injured during the clashes. The force also said more than 20 police vehicles were damaged.

Union Health Minister JP Nadda visited both Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Lady Hardinge Hospital on Tuesday. During the visits, he met injured protesters, enquired about their condition and held discussions with doctors at RML Hospital regarding their treatment.

The hospital visits came a day after widespread clashes broke out as protesters attempted to reach Parliament. The march centred on demands for accountability the recent NEET-UG paper leak.

CJP Delegation Meets Nadda

Two representatives of the CJP held talks with Nadda on Monday.

The delegation, represented by party spokespersons Saurav Das and Ashutosh Ranka, sought three measures -- the unconditional release of activist Sonam Wangchuk, the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and compensation of Rs 1 crore for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the NEET 2026 paper leak controversy.

Nadda appealed to the protesters to withdraw their month-long sit-in at Jantar Mantar and cooperate with authorities in restoring normalcy in the high-security zone surrounding Parliament.

Nadda said the discussions with the CJP delegation had gone well.

Nadda posted on X that the discussions had taken place in a cordial atmosphere. He said the CJP had itself sought dialogue with the government and confirmed that the written memorandum had been submitted after extensive discussions.

Protest Continues

Despite Monday's clashes, protesters returned to Jantar Mantar on Tuesday morning.

Police had dismantled the protest stage and tents but demonstrators reoccupied the site following the CJP's call to continue the agitation. A heavy deployment of Delhi Police personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF) units remained in place throughout the area.

The agitation has increasingly drawn wider political attention.

Seeking to intensify pressure on the government, Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Gandhi led a protest march towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence on Tuesday.

Congress workers assembled outside Kharge's residence at 10 Rajaji Marg before marching towards the Prime Minister's residence at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, located a little over a kilometre away.

The Congress also announced legal assistance for those arrested, detained or allegedly assaulted during the ongoing protests.

Police Register Cases

Delhi Police has so far registered four FIRs in connection with Monday's violence and is preparing to file two more, according to sources.

The cases have been registered at Parliament Street, Connaught Place and other police stations. They invoke provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act in relation to allegations of violence, vandalism and other offences during the march.

Security has been tightened across the national capital following the clashes.