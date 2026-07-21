"Listen To Students": Diljit Dosanjh To Shabana Azmi, Celebs Back Protesters

A growing number of celebrities and film personalities are speaking out in support of the Cockroach Janta Party protests in the capital and against what they call the "police crackdown" on demonstrators.

A day after violent confrontation on the streets of Delhi, several actors and singers have backed the students and called for dialogue.

Punjabi actor and singer Diljit Dosanjh, who had earlier distanced himself from the protest, on Tuesday criticised the police action against students.

"Whatever happened is sad. Students should not be treated like this," the singer posted on Instagram on Tuesday morning.

Calling the "voice of the people" the "voice of God", Dosanjh urged authorities to "listen to the students' grievances". Pointing out that he was called "anti-national" for speaking out during the farmers' protest, the singer said he had to suffer a lot and "will again be called anti-national".

Actor couple Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza also expressed solidarity with the protesters and urged that their voices be heard.

"We stand in solidarity with the youth of our country. Their voices deserve to be heard - loud, clear, and without fear. They are the heartbeat of our democracy and the true architects of our nation's future. Let us listen, support, and empower them. The energy, courage, and dreams of our young people will shape the India we aspire to build," the couple posted on X.

Before the protest march, veteran actress Shabana Azmi and actor-filmmaker Prakash Raj had joined protesters at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

Azmi stressed that the protest was peaceful and rooted in constitutional values. "All of us who are here have come for a peaceful protest, to exercise the right granted to us by our country's Constitution. Mahatma Gandhi taught us how to conduct a peaceful protest, and we have come here on that very foundation. We have absolutely no intention of causing any kind of violence, and we stand here firmly in that hope," she said.

After Monday's action against the protesters, a growing number of celebrities have spoken out against the use of force.

Actor Huma Qureshi said the visuals from the protest would stay with her "for a very long time". She said seeing peaceful protesters met with "such brute force and lathis" had left her with "a deep sense of sadness".

Film writer Sutapa Sikdar wrote that many of the protesters were students who had arrived "with 20 rupees in their pocket" and "full of hope" while seeking accountability. She added that many were not "rich influential papas' babies" and that "no one came to save them". She said they had stood their ground, as they perhaps had all their lives, referring to struggles of "waiting for buses, trains, admission, leaks".

Actor and filmmaker Nandita Das said she stood in solidarity with those who believed democracy was strengthened when people could gather, speak, listen and be heard.

"Constructive dissent is what keeps a democracy alive," she wrote, adding that she was "in spirit with all those marching peacefully in Delhi for the India we believe in".

In a detailed post on Instagram, actor Bhumi Pednekar said violence could not be the answer and urged that the focus remain on students affected by gaps in the education system.

Other celebrities including Soni Razdan, Zeenat Aman, Abhay Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah, Omi Vaidya and Sonakshi Sinha have publicly backed the movement and appealed for peaceful protest.

Calling the youth the country's greatest strength, Sonakshi Sinha said protesters had continued to stand by their beliefs despite discomfort and challenges. She urged everyone participating in the planned Parliament march on July 20 to continue raising their voices peacefully.