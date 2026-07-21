<i>Kasautii Zindagii Kay</i> Star Karanvir Bohra Responds To Marriage Trouble Rumours With Wife Teejay

Rumours surrounding Karanvir Bohra and Teejay Sidhu's marriage have gained traction in recent months. Addressing the speculations about the trouble in his marriage, the actor said he would not like to speak about his personal life at the moment.

“I would not like to talk about this right now. When I don't want to discuss something, I respectfully say so, and I hope people respect that,” Karanvir said in an interview with The Times of India.

Asked how he copes with speculation surrounding his personal life, the actor said he has learned not to let it affect him. “I don't let anything bother me. Even when netizens say something nasty, I don't get hurt,” he shared.

Karanvir Bohra's Future Plans

Reflecting on his two-decade-long career, Karanvir said he has consciously diversified his work by stepping into production and direction.

“About a year ago, I started a company. We entered the vertical micro-drama space even before the boom began. Right now, we're producing and directing, and I'm acting in these projects. Acting is not something you can rely on for the rest of your life. The biggest actors expanded at the right time, and that's exactly what I'm trying to do — build a company and create a legacy,” he shared.

Karanvir Bohra On Missing Opportunities

Having starred in popular television shows such as Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Shararat, Qubool Hai and Naagin 2, Karanvir said he is satisfied with his television journey. However, he admitted there are two projects he wishes he had been a part of.

“I was offered Naagin and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein (the roles eventually played by Arjun Bijlani and Karan Patel, respectively), but I was shooting a film at the time. I genuinely wish I had been a part of those shows,” he revealed.

The actor, who has also participated in reality shows including Bigg Boss, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Lock Upp, believes those appearances helped strengthen his bond with audiences.

“People still see me as an actor who delivers noteworthy performances. Reality shows helped them know who I truly am — as a father, a human being, and a friend,” he said.

Karanvir Bohra's Family Life

The actor tied the wedding knot with model and VJ Teejay Sidhu in 2006. The couple embraced parenthood with the birth of their twin daughters, Vienna and Bella, in October 2016 after nearly a decade of marriage.

In 2020, they became proud parents for the third time with the birth of their daughter, Gia Vanessa.