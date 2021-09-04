Karanvir Bohra's Response To Being Called 'Gareeb' For Arriving At Sidharth Shukla's Home In A Ciaz

From Karanvir Bohra's Instagram (courtesy karanvirbohra)

"So sad," wrote actor Karanvir Bohra while sharing a viral video, in which a voice referred to the actor as "gareeb (poor)." The video is a snippet from when the 39-year-old actor arrived at late actor Sidharth Shukla's residence to meet his mother. It appears, Karanvir Bohra was called referred to as "gareeb" as he was spotted driving a Ciaz. There's no confirmation that the voice in question is a paparazzo on an onlooker, who can be heard saying in the video: "Ciaz gadi mein aye hai, gareeb lag rahe hai." Sharing the video, Karanvir Bohra wrote: "So sad, are we here to make 5-star appearances?"

Slamming the callous comment, Karanvir Bohra added in his post: "We came to meet a mother who just lost her son. And this is what certain press people notice during such a grieving time? This is exactly what gives press people a bad name." Take a look at Karanvir Bohra's post here.

Karanvir Bohra and his wife Teejay Sidhu not only visited Sidharth Shukla's family but were also part of the actor's last rites in Mumbai on Friday. Sidharth Shukla died in Mumbai on September 2. He was 40.

Karanvir Bohra at Sidharth Shukla's cremation

Earlier, in an emotional tribute to Sidharth Shukla, Karanvir Bohra had written: "This is devastating... I'm beyond shocked. How can this happen? What kind of joke is God is playing with us. Sending prayers to his family... may God give them strength to bear this loss."

Karanvir Bohra is best known for starring in shows such as Qubool Hai, Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Kkusum, Shararat, Yeh Hai Aashiqui, among others.